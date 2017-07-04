Open Access Open Access  Restricted Access Subscription Access

Tyazhelov Olexiy Alimovych

Staff of SI «SISJP NAMS»

Abstract


The article is dedicated to the jubilee of the head of the biomechanics laboratory of the State Institution «Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology» National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Tyazhelov О.A.



