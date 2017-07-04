Medical and social consequences of fractures of the proximal femur in elderly and senile subjects (literature review)

Akhtyzmov IF, Shigaev ES, Guryleva ME. Step-by-step assessment of the socio-psychological state of the injured in the proximal femur injury. Prakticheskaya medicina. 2014; (4):29–34. (in Russian)

Gladkova EN, Khodyrev BN, Lesnyak OM. Analysis of motor activity after a fracture of the proximal femur in a population of urban residents of the Sverdlovsk region. Pain. Joints. Spine. 2012;(3):84–5. (in Russian)

Povoroznyuk VV, Grygorieva NV, Korzh MO, Strafun SS, Vaida VM, Klymovytsky FV, Vlasenko RO, Forosenko VS, Kanis JA, Johansson H, McCloskey EV. Epidemiology of the proximal femur fractures in ukraine: results of stop-study (system of registration of osteoporotic fractures in ukrainian population). Trauma. 2016;17(5):14–20.

Lesnyak OM, Bakhtiyarova SA, Goloborodko KN, Kuznetsova NL. Quality of life with osteoporosis. Prospective observation of patients who had fractures of the proximal femur. Osteoporosis and Osteopaties. 2007;(3):4–8. (in Russian)

Kopirovskii KM. The experience of a non-state charity center in the rehabilitation of single elderly patients with a hip fracture. Klinicheskaya Gerontologiya. 2005;(7):35.

Kuzmin AM, Kirpichev IV. Quality of life of patients who had consequences of a femoral neck fractures. Sovremennie problemy nauki i obrazovaniya. 2011;(6):1–8. Available from: https://www.science-education.ru/ru/article/ view?id=5008. (in Russian)

Lesnyak OM, Benevolenskaya LI. Osteoporosis. Diagnosis, prevention and treatment: clinical recommendations. 2nd edition. Moskow: GEOTAR-Media, 2010. 272 p. (in Russian)

Basov AV, Kazanin KS, Ardashev IP, Grigoruk AA, Kalashnikov VV, Shpakovsky MS. Experience of treatment of subcapital fractures with cannulated screws. Polytrauma. 2012;(1): 32–7. (in Russian)

Novik AA, Ionova TI. Guide to the study of quality of life in medicine. 3rd edition. Мoskow: RAEN, 2012. 528 p. (in Russian)

Prokhorova EA, Dreval AV, Marchenkova LA. Interrelation of osteoporosis with decreased quality of life and psychoemotional disorders. Rossiyskii meditsinskii jurnal. 2012;(4):50–3. (in Russian)

Olsson LE, Hansson E, Ekman I, Karlsson J. A cost-effectiveness study of a patient-centred integrated care pathway. J Adv Nurs. 2009;65(8):1626–35. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2648.2009.05017.x.

Dyer SM, Crotty M, Fairhall N, Magaziner J, Beaupre LA, Cameron ID, Sherrington C; Fragility Fracture Network (FFN) Rehabilitation Research Special Interest Group. A critical review of the long-term disability outcomes following hip fracture. BMC Geriatr. 2016;16(1):158–74. doi: 10.1186/s12877-016-0332-0.

Clinical practice guideline for the assessment and prevention of falls in older people. London: Royal College of Nursing, 2004. 284 р.

Cooley MR, Kenneth КJ. Hip fracture epidemiology and risk factors. Techniques in Orthopaedics. 2004;19(3):104–14.

Rogmark C, Carlsson A, Johnell O, Sembo I. Costs of internal fixation and arthroplasty for displaced femoral neck fractures: a randomized study of 68 patients. Acta Orthop Scand. 2003;74(3):293–8. doi: 10.1080/00016470310014210.

Reginster JY, Gillet P, Ben Sedrine W, Brands G, Ethgen O, de Froidmont C, Gosset C. Direct costs of hip fractures in patients over 60 years of age in Belgium. Pharmacoeconomics. 1999;15(5):507–14.

Novack V, Jotkowitz A, Etzion O, Porath A. Does delay in surgery after hip fracture lead to worse outcomes. A multicenter survey. Int J Qual Health Care. 2007;19(3):170–6. doi: 10.1093/intqhc/mzm003.

Wiktorowicz ME, Goeree R, Papaioannou A, Adachi JD, Papadimitropoulos E. Economic implications of hip fractures: health service use, institutional care and cost in Canada. Osteoporosis Int. 2001;12:271–8. doi: 10.1007/s001980170116.

Koot VC, Peeters PH, de Jong JR, Clevers GJ, van der Werken C. Functional results after treatment of hip fracture: a multicentre, prospective study in 215 patients. Eur. J. Surg. 2000;166 (6):480–5. doi: 10.1080/110241500750008808.

Galvard H, Samuelsson S. Orthopaedic or Geriatric rehabilitation of hip fracture patients: a prospective, randomised, clinically controlled study in Malmo, Sweden. Aging (Milano). 1995;7(1):11–6.

Lim S, Koo BK, Lee EJ, Park JH, Kim MH, Shin KH, Ha YC, Cho NH, Shin CS. Incidence of hip fractures in Korea. J Bone Miner Metab. 2008;26(4):400–5. doi: 10.1007/s00774-007-0835-z.

Konnopka A, Jerusel N, König HH. The health and economic consequences of osteopenia- and osteoporosis-attributable hip fractures in Germany: estimation for 2002 and projection until 2050. Osteoporos Int. 2009;20(7);1117–29. doi: 10.1007/s00198-008-0781-1.

Negrete-Corona J, Alvarado-Soriano JC, Reyes-Santiago LA. Negrete-Corona J Hip fracture as risk factor for mortality in patients over 65 years of age. Acta Ortop Mex. 2014;28(6):352–62.

Olsson LE, Karlsson J, Ekman I. The integrated care pathway reduced the number of hospital days by half: a prospective comparative study of patients with acute hip fracture. J Orthop Surg Res. 2006;1:3. doi: 10.1186/1749-799X-1-3.

Müller-Mai CM, Schulze Raestrup US, Kostuj T, Dahlhoff G, Günster C, Smektala R. One-year outcomes for proximalfemoral fractures: Posthospital analysis of mortality and care levels based on health insurance data. Unfallchirurg. 2015;118(9):780–94. doi: 10.1007/s00113-013-2534-7.

Parikh S, Brookhart MA, Stedman M. Correlations of nursing home characteristics with prescription of osteoporosis medications. Bone. 2011;48(5):1164–68. doi: 10.1016/j.bone.2011.02.006.

Farahmand BY, Persson PG, Michaëlsson K, Baron JA, Alberts A, Moradi T, Ljunghall S. Physical activity and hip fracture: a population-based case-control study. Int J Epidemiol. 2000;29(2):308–14.

Roder F, Schwab M, Aleker T, et al. Proximal femur fracture in older patients rehabilitation and clinical outcomes. Age Ageing. 2003;32(l):74–80. doi: 10.1093/ageing/32.1.74.

Griffin XL, Parsons N, Achten J, Fernandez M, Costa ML Recovery of health-related quality of life in a United Kingdom hip fracture population. Bone Joint J. 2015;97-B(3):372–82. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.97B3.35738.

Riemen AH, Hutchison JD. The multidisciplinary management of hip fractures in older patients. Orthop Trauma. 2016;30(2):117–22. doi: 10.1016/j.mporth.2016.03.006.

Thakar C, Alsousou J, Hamilton TW, Willett K. The cost and consequences of proximal femoral fractures which require further surgery following initial fixation. J Bone Joint Surg. Br. 2010;92(12):1669–77. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.92B12.25021.

Leigheb F, Vanhaecht K, Sermeus W, Lodewijckx C, Deneckere S, Boonen S, Boto PA, Mendes RV, Panella M. The effect of care pathways for hip fractures: a systematic review. Calcif Tissue Int. 2012;91(1):1–14. doi: 10.1007/s00223-012-9589-2.

The management of hip fractures in adults: The National Clinical Guideline Centre. London: Royal College of Physicians, 2011. 672 р.

Lo JC, Srinivasan S, Chandra M, Patton M, Budayr A, Liu LH, Lau G, Grimsrud CD. Trends in mortality following hip fracture in older women. Am J Manag. Care. 2015;21(3):e206–14.