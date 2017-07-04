Experimental study of antiexudative action of «Venogel 911 with horse chestnut»

Regardless of the degree of injury, it is necessary to use conser­vative methods for the treatment of patients with injuries, in par­ticular medications using local remedies. Among the drugs used to treat chronic venous insufficiency, directly affect the main mechanisms of the pathogenesis of venoactive (phlebi­tropic) agents. They protect the venous wall from the influence of local mediators, oxidants, stabilize the membranes of endo­theliocytes, reduce the permeability of venules and capillaries, increase the tone of the veins and their elasticity, i.e. they have complex endothelioprotective and venoprotective action.

Objective: to investigate the anti-exudative action of «Venogel 911 with horse chestnut» in the experiment.

Methods: a study of the anti-exudative activity of gelabalzam «Venogel 911 with horse chestnut» in comparison with the reference prepa­rations was carried out on the model of thermal inflammation of the mice foot.

Results: the use of drugs resulted in marked suppression of swelling in the foot tissues of animals, which was exposed to a thermal stimulus, as evidenced by a statistically significant decrease in its mass. There were no significant dif­ferences in the anti-exudative activity «Venogel 911 with horse chestnut» in comparison with «Gingoven» and «Dr. Teisse Venen gel».

it has been established that «Venobal gel 911 with horse chestnut» has anti-inflammatory and anti-exudative action and can be used as a means for skin care of the legs, which is prone to manifestations of varicose insufficiency.