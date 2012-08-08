“Orthopaedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics” (OTP) is a peer-reviewed journal founded in 1927. “OTP” is an official publication of Ukrainian Association of Orthopaedic Traumatologists. The journal publishes original articles, reviews and discussions of practitioners and researchers whose activities are linked with traumatology, orthopaedics and prosthesis. The articles reflect innovative experiences and results of scientific researches concerning diseases and injuries of locomotor system and their treatment. An important part of editorial office policy is publishing lectures of leading specialists. Furthermore the journal publishes materials on the history of medicine, brief discussions of clinical cases, information on conferences and meetings, various critiques.

According to the Contract № РЧ 5-2014 (07.08.2014) signed with CrossRef the Editorial Board indicates the DOI for each article published since 2009 as a compulsory element of the up-to-date scientific issue.

The electronic version of the journal can found at otp-journal.com.ua.

The journal accepts manuscripts in Russian, Ukrainian and English languages edited in the accordance with the requirements for authors. The researches submitted for publishing should be approved by the local bioethics committee.

ISSN(p): 0030-5987

ISSN(e): 2518-1882



Certificate of State Registration: КВ No. 19322-9122 ПР dated 08.08.2012



Field of Science: Medical Sciences



Periodicity: 4 times a year



Languages of Publications: Ukrainian, Russian, English



Founders: State Institution «Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine», Ukrainian Association of Orthopaedic Traumatologists

In accordance with the writ of the MES of Ukraine № 793 dated 04.07.2014 the journal included in the list of specialized scientific publications of Ukraine in the field of medicine for publication of research results of thesis’:(previous registration numbers are as follows: № 1a / 5 dated 22.05.1997, № 1-05/7 dated 09.06.1999, № 1-05/4 dated 14.10.2009)



The Journal is registered in: the catalogue of periodicals of Ukraine — index 71454, the catalogue of the Russian Federation «Newspapers, Journals and Magazines» — index 84448, on the portal National Library of Ukraine named after V. I. Vernadsky,www.nbuv.gov.ua, the State Abstract Database of Ukraine «Ukrainika Scientific» and the periodical Ukrainian abstract journal «Source», issued by the Institute of Problems of Information Registration of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, the Abstract Journal of the Russian Institute of Scientific and Technical Information of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Journal is represented in the international system «Ulrich’s Periodicals Directory».

