METHODS OF REINNERVATION AFTER AMPUTATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH THE CONSEQUENCES OF COMBAT INJURIES (LITERATURE REVIEW)
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872025283-91
Keywords:Рolystructural limb injuries, amputations, reinnervation methods
Abstract
The full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has significantly increased the number of cases and the structure of factors leading to the performance of such surgical interventions as amputation. There are no reliable statistics on the number of limb amputations performed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine due to objective factors, however, according to preliminary estimates, their number exceeds 50 thousand people. One of the significant problems after limb amputations is pain syndrome, which is observed in 60 to 86 % of patients, which is divided into two types: residual limb pain (RLP) and phantom limb pain (PLP). This problem is relevant for modern world orthopedics and traumatology, the solution of which requires a multidisciplinary approach, and further study will allow to improve treatment tactics and improve the final results. The purpose was to determine the optimal surgical technologies for performing amputations in victims with combat injuries and analyze modern reinnervation methods by studying literary sources. Methods. An assessment of modern publications, systematic reviews, and current recommendations published recently was conducted, which are devoted to methods of treatment and prevention of neuroma formation in limb amputations. A search was conducted in the PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Google Scholar, databases using the following terms: «amputation», «RPNI», «VDMT», «TMR», «phantom», «clinical effectiveness», «post-amputation pain», «BNA», «ANA», «RLP», «PLP», «stump neuroma», «symptomatic neuroma», «pain neuroma». Relevant articles were included after reading the full text and determining the necessary parameters. The review was prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the “Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analysis (PRISMA) guidelines”. onclusions. The results of scientific studies indicate that reinnervation methods (TMR, RPNI, VDMT) are clinically more effective than traditional amputation. These methods can be used with equal effectiveness both for the prevention of late post-amputation complications (symptomatic neuromas, phantom limb pain, residual limb pain) and for their treatment.
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2025 Olexandr Burianov, Oleh Smyk, Maryna Salenko
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).