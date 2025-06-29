INTERLEUKIN-6 AND ACUTE PHASE PROTEINS AS BIOMARKERS OF SEPTIC OSTEOARTHRITIS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872025266-70
Keywords:Interleukin-6, acute phase proteins, septic osteoarthritis
Abstract
Septic arthritis (SA) is a severe and rapidly progressive joint infection and a potentially life-threatening condition that can affect all age groups. Due to the lack of effective methods for early detection and assessment of treatment outcomes, measurement f biochemical markers (biomarkers) is a promising method for monitoring the disease. The aim of the study was to determine the diagnostic significance of inflammatory biomarkers (IL-6, CRP, haptoglobin, ceruloplasmin) in patients with septic joint inflammation of various localizations. Methods. The study analyzed blood serum from 54 male and female subjects. Of these, 18 were conditionally healthy and entered group I (control), and 36 patients were diagnosed with septic osteoarthritis of joints of various localization in the skeleton. Of these, 18 had SA of the knee joint; 13 patients had SA of the hip joint and 5 had SA of the ankle joint. Results. Patients with septic arthritis of the knee and hip joints had significantly increased levels of IL-6 and acute phase proteins in the blood serum. We believe that it is the enhanced synthesis of the pro-inflammatory cytokine IL-6 and acute phase proteins that plays a significant role in the pathophysiology of the inflammatory response, which initiates a chain of reactions that lead to cartilage degradation and further complication of inflammatory processes in the joint. Therefore, these biomarkers can be tools for diagnosing the progression of this disease in both preclinical and clinical studies. The results obtained emphasize the importance of identifying inflammatory biomarkers for diagnosing the progression of septic arthritis in both preclinical and clinical studies to establish the stage of the disease and predict clinical outcome.
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2025 Sadrudin Magomedov, Yuriy Polyachenko, Mykola Hrytsai, Iryna Litovka, Vasyl Sabodash, Natali Dekhterenko, Taisiia Kuzub
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).