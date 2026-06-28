MOTIVATIONAL FACTORS AND METHODOLOGICAL PRINCIPLES OF FORMING THE GOAL OF SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH

Abstract

Choosing the goal of scientific research for a scientist (or group of scientists) is a special action, on which the real contribution to the relevant field depends. Objective. In order to understand how to make the right choice, we retrospectively assessed the historical experience of forming the most effective scientific projects at the Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine. Methods. The material for the study was dissertations, monographs and articles of the institute's employees, which are in the library of the institution since the first years of its foundation. Results. During the period of the institute's existence, three most important scientific and practical achievements can be distinguished: obtaining fundamental knowledge about the laws of bone tissue regeneration; substantiation and development of transplantation methods for replacing bone defects; diagnostics and treatment of spinal pathology. Conclusions. The definition of a potentially effective scientific goal occurs in the mind of a person (scientist) who is endowed with a sense of curiosity and is capable of theoretical thinking. The main drivers of the correct choice are the presence of a problem and the level of knowledge and character traits of the individual. The priority option for a scientific and medical institution is the goal of a strategic direction, which involves obtaining fundamental knowledge about the biological processes involved in the pathogenesis of various lesions and diseases. For its implementation, it is necessary to build a complex of separate interconnected theoretical, experimental and applied works, in which the goal and objectives are also determined, but of the second (lower) order.