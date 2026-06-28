The impact of vitamin D supplementation on post-operative recovery in fracture patients: a meta-analysis
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720262110-121
Keywords:Vitamin D, fracture healing, postoperative recovery, bone mineral density, meta-analysis, orthopedic surgery
Abstract
Fractures remain a major cause of disability, particularly in older adults, despite advances in surgical management. Postoperative complications such as delayed union, persistent pain, and impaired functional recovery continue to challenge orthopaedic outcomes. Vitamin D plays a critical role in bone remodelling, muscle function, and immune regulation, suggesting potential benefits in postoperative recovery. Objective. This meta-analysis aims to evaluate the effect of vitamin D supplementation on postoperative fracture recovery, focusing on structural, functional, and clinical outcomes. Methods. A systematic review and meta-analysis were conducted in accordance with PRISMA 2020 guidelines. Electronic databases including PubMed, Scopus, ProQuest, ScienceDirect, and Google Scholar were searched for studies published between 2000 and 2025. Eligible studies included randomized controlled trials and prospective cohorts involving adult fracture patients receiving vitamin D supplementation. Primary outcomes included bone mineral density (BMD), pain intensity (VAS), functional outcomes (ODI), and biochemical markers. A random-effects model was applied to pool the data. Results. Four studies met the inclusion criteria. Vitamin D supplementation significantly improved serum 25(OH)D levels and supported calcium homeostasis. Pooled analysis demonstrated improvements in BMD and functional outcomes, with reduced pain intensity and disability scores in the intervention groups. However, the magnitude of benefit varied depending on baseline vitamin D status and supplementation regimen. Daily physiological dosing showed more consistent benefits compared to high-dose bolus administration. Clinical improvements were most pronounced in patients with pre-existing vitamin D deficiency. Conclusion: Vitamin D supplementation contributes to improved postoperative fracture recovery by enhancing bone mineralization, reducing pain, and improving functional outcomes, particularly in deficient patients. Routine screening and targeted supplementation with physiological dosing may optimize recovery and should be considered as part of perioperative management in orthopaedic practice.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Pandji Winata Nurikhwan, Gastin Gabriel Jangkang, Sean Louis Ong, Zairin Noor, Husna Dharma Putera
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