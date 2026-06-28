RESULTS OF RECONSTRUCTION OF THE UPPER CAPSULE OF THE SHOULDER JOINT WITH THE BROAD FASCIA OF THE THIGH IN PATIENTS WITH ROTATOR CUFF ARTHROPATHY
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720262104-109
Keywords:Rotator cuff of the shoulder, rotator arthropathy, supraspinatus tendon, shoulder joint
Abstract
Restoration of the upper capsule (superior capsule reconstruction) of the shoulder joint is one of the options for surgical treatment, which is performed for non-repairable ruptures of the rotator tendons with signs of rotator cuff arthropathy. The aim of the work is to investigate and compare the results of restoration of the upper capsule of the shoulder joint with a wide fascia of the thigh of different thicknesses. Materials and methods. We performed restoration of the upper capsule of the shoulder joint using a graft from the wide fascia of the thigh in 45 patients with rotator cuff arthropathy of the 2nd degree. The patients were divided into 2 groups depending on the characteristics of the surgical intervention: group 1 — restoration of the upper capsule was performed with a graft from the wide fascia of the thigh in 6 layers; group 2 — restoration of the upper capsule was performed with a graft from the wide fascia of the thigh in 8 layers. Results: At 6 months after surgery, the mean functional outcome on the Constant Shoulder Score scale was 20.5 ± 6.9 points in the 6-layer graft group, while the results were better in the 8-layer graft group, at 18.5 ± 16.2 points (p = 0.037). At 12 months after surgery, the mean functional outcome on the Constant Shoulder Score scale was 16.6±5.9 points in the 6-layer graft group, while the results were also better in the 8-layer graft group, at 12.9 ± 9.1 points (p = 0.022). Conclusion: The average short-term results (6–12 months) according to the Constant Shoulder Score and VAS scales of surgical repair of the upper capsule of the shoulder joint in patients of both groups, regardless of the thickness of the wide fascia of the thigh graft, were better than preoperative indicators.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Sergiy Strafun, Sergiy Bohdan, Olexandr Strafun, Ruslan Sergienko
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