RESULTS OF BIOMECHANICAL STUDIES OF THE EFFECTIVENESS OF OSTEOSYNTHESIS OF UNSTABLE FRACTURES OF THE CLAVICLE WITH A COMPRESSION ROD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026271-75
Keywords:Вiomechanical studies, unstable clavicle fractures, intramedullary rods
Abstract
Objective. To study the effectiveness of osteosynthesis of unstable clavicle fractures of type 15.2AB using a compressive rod based on biomechanical studies. Methods. Biomechanical studies analysed the results of computer experimental studies, as well as finite element method data. In the conditions of modelling o steosynthesis o f u nstable c lavicle f ractures 1 5.2AB, he strength characteristics of the compression rod were taken into account in comparison with the traditional intramedullary Bogdanov rod. Computer modelling analysed studies that used clavicle models created using the finite element method (FEM). These models made it possible to assess the distribution of stresses and deformations in the clavicle and fixing elements under different types of loads. Parameters such as maximum stress in the implant and bone, as well as interfragmentary displacement, were measured. Results. Biomechanical studies of osteosynthesis modelling of unstable clavicle fractures OTA 15.2AB showed the advantages of a compression rod compared to the traditional Bogdanov intramedullary rod in terms of the maximum load required for deformation, implant failure, as well as creating greater stability of clavicle osteosynthesis during its torsion and bending. Thus, the bending stiffness of the compression rod was 1.3-1.4 times higher, and the torsional stiffness was 1.3 times higher (p < 0.05). The load to deformation and destruction of the compressive rod was also 1.3–1.6 times higher (p < 0.05). The maximum displacement of clavicle fragments with the compressive rod was 0.7–0.8 times less compared to the Bogdanov rod. Conclusions. After osteosynthesis of unstable clavicle body fractures 15.2AB with a compressive rod, its strength characteristics have advantages over Bogdanov’s rod in terms of deformation, implant destruction, and higher stability of clavicle fragments during bending and torsion due to a more uniform pressure distribution.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Henrich Hercen, Oleksandr Hapon, Hennadii Bilonozhkin
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