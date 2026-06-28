COMPUTATIONAL ANALYSIS OF THE DEFORMATION OF THE BIOMECHANICAL SYSTEM «BONE – IMPLANT – PROSTHESIS»
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026256-63
Keywords:Еndo-ekzo-prosthetics, biomechanics, computational analysis, finite element method
Abstract
The prospects of the method of endo-exo-prosthetics of lost limbs, the basis of which is the interaction of the patient with the prosthesis through an implant connected to the stump bone, largely depends on ensuring the durability of the functioning of the stump bone, the implant and their connection. This article presents the method and analysis of deformations in the biomechanical system "bone-implant-prosthesis", an assessment of the mechanical condition of the specified objects of study is given. Purpose. To develop an adequate model of the "bone-implantprosthesis" system and to conduct a computational analysis of deformation in order to predict the strength of the elements. Methods. The finite element method is chosen as the numerical method of analysis. Particular attention is paid to the simulation of contact interaction, taking into account dry friction. The coefficient of friction (adhesion) varied in the calculations, thus simulating different degrees of osseointegration. Results. The obtained distributions of the main characteristics of the deformation process made it possible to find out that under the considered loading conditions, the strength of the bone and implant is preserved. Conclusions. From the point of view of mechanical behavior, both intramedullary and extramedullary implants maintain bone strength and ensure the performance of the prosthesis.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Oleksandr Sitenko, Oleksiy Larin, Denis Lavinsky, Kostiantyn Barbin
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