HYPERPLASIA OF THE MEDIOPATELLAR PLICA OF THE KNEE JOINT IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC PAIN SYNDROME
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026238-44
Keywords:Мediopatellar plica, knee joint, chronic pain, histopathological study
Abstract
The morphology of the mediopatellar plica of the knee joint in patients with knee pain syndrome is of significant importance, as age-related changes of the plica, its hypertrophy, and trauma may increase the risk of damage to the articular cartilage of the femur and lead to chronic pain. The aim. To study the histological features of the mediopatellar plica of the knee joint in patients with pain syndrome and to identify factors influencing its morphology. Methods. A histological study of 12 mediopatella plicae harvested from patients aged (42,3 ± 9,8) years (10 men and 2 women) was performed. The relative density of blood vessels, fibrous tissue, and adipose tissue within the plicae was assessed. The association between plica morphology and factors contributing to pain syndrome was analyzed. Results. Histological study demonstrated that the mediopatellar plica is composed of fibrous connective tissue, vascularized, with severe fibrosis with signs of hyalinosis observed in 41,6 % of cases. A morphological difference was identified between the paracapsular and marginal zones of the plica. The marginal zone lacked adipose tissue and consisted predominantly of dense connective tissue. Age and hyalinosis were found to be significant determinants of plica morphology, whereas trauma, type of occupation, and sex were not significant predictors of morphological changes in the mediopatellar plica. Conclusions. Dense connective tissue with features of fibrosis is more characteristic of the marginal zone of the plica, while the presence of adipose tissue beneath the synovial membrane distinguishes the paracapsular zone. Plica thickness significantly increases in the presence of hyalinosis; however, the relationship between plica morphology and clinical factors requires further investigation.
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2026 Oleh Kostogryz, Yaroslav Merezhko, Iurii Kostogryz, Olexandr Grabovoy, Serhii Savosko
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).