CORRELATION BETWEEN MRI AND CLINICAL EXAMINATION IN THE EVALUATION OF POSTEROLATERAL CORNER INJURIES OF THE KNEE JOINT
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026231-37
Keywords:Knee, magnetic resonance imaging, clinical diagnosis, posterolateral corner, anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament, lateral collateral ligament, hamstring tendon
Abstract
An analysis of the possibilities of MRI diagnostics of posterolateral corner injuries of the knee was performed. Thirty-three patients, 5 women and 28 men with a mean age of (32.9 ± 9.8) years (range 18–59), participated in the study. MRI was performed on average (7.8 ± 3.8) months after injury, with a minimum time of three months and a maximum of 18 months. The purpose of the study was to evaluate the correlation between MRI, clinical examination and diagnostic arthroscopy in posterolateral corner injuries of the knee. A comparative analysis was performed between MRI reports, clinical examination data and diagnostic arthroscopy results for the patients who underwent reconstruction of the posterolateral corner. Thus, we assessed the effectiveness of MRI for the diagnosis of such injuries. The results of the study showed that MRI in standard sequences has a sensitivity of 100 % for anterior cruciate ligament injuries, 86.96 % for posterior cruciate ligament injuries, 57.58 % for lateral collateral ligament injuries, and 24.24 % for hamstring tendon injuries. Conclusion: Posterolateral corner injuries are difficult to visualize and interpret; therefore, MRI imaging should not be used alone for diagnosis. Lateral collateral ligament injuries are described in MRI reports in 57.5 % of cases, and hamstring tendon injuries in only 24.2 %, and these diagnostic percentages cannot be used to guide surgical treatment. Visualization of posterolateral corner damage is possible on coronary oblique views, which are not routinely performed, so clinical diagnosis may be crucial for establishing the diagnosis.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Maksym Golovakha, Vitaliy Yegorov, Andrii Bezverkhyi, Boris Gavrilenko, Ivan Zabelin
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