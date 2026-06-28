COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF NORMALIZED HIP MUSCLE STRENGTH ACCORDING TO SURGICAL APPROACH IN TOTAL HIP ARTHROPLASTY
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026213-21
Keywords:Muscle strength, hip muscles, total hip arthroplasty, rehabilitation, modified lateral approach, direct anterior approach
Abstract
Patients who require total hip arthroplasty (THA) experience atrophy and weakness of the thigh muscles, which affects the ability to maintain balance while standing and walking. THA corrects a certain imbalance in muscle function, but the surgical approach used may also affect the recovery of individual groups of thigh muscles. Methods. The results of treatment of 41 patients who underwent unilateral THA with a modified lateral (group I) or direct anterior surgical approach (group II) were analysed. Group I included 23 patients aged 34 to 74 years, 17 (73.9 %) men and 6 (26.1 %) women, and group II included 18 people aged 27 to 75 years, 11 (61.1 %) men and 7 (38.9 %) women. The strength of the muscles of the contralateral and healthy limbs was measured using a device based on the SBA-100L strain gauge before THA, 1 and 3 months after the surgery. To assess muscle strength, the normalized coefficient (NC) was used, as the ratio of muscle strength to body weight. Results. Before THA, according to the NC assessment, no intergroup differences in muscle strength were established in patients (p > 0.05). One month after THA, the strength of the adductor group of the operated limb in group II was g reater ( p = 0 .014) c ompared t o g roup I , a nd t he s trength of the flexors and extensors were significantly greater (p = 0.026) in group I compared to group II. No statistical difference was found for the abductor group of muscles. After 3 months, the abductor muscle strength (p = 0.003) was greater in group II than in group I, and the flexor muscle strength (p = 0.009) was greater in group I than in group II. The adductor and extensor muscle groups did not differ. NC of all muscle groups were significantly lower than the contralateral limb for all patients after 3 months, except for the extensor muscles in group I, where no difference was found. Conclusions. The restoration of thigh muscle strength in patients after total hip arthroplasty had a positive linear dynamics regardless of the surgical approach used during 3 months of observation; however, there is asymmetry in the restoration of the studied muscle groups.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Dmytro Sereda, Valentyna Maltseva, Olena Karpinska
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