APPLICATION OF SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIES FOR THE TREATMENT OF VICTIMS WITH DEFECTS OF LONG BONES DUE TO MODERN COMBAT TRAUMA. REPORT THREE. BONE TRANSPORT TECHNOLOGIES
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-5987202625-12
Keywords:Long bones, defects, surgical treatment, bone transport technologies, combat injuries
Abstract
Objective. To provide a full description of the indications for the use of bone transport technology in victims with long bone defects due to combat trauma. Methods. The current state of domestic and international treatment strategies, as well as research achievements regarding bone transport methods (antegrade, retrograde, and antegrade-retrograde) were reviewed. The medical histories of 62 patients with long bone defects who were successfully treated using bone transport technology were studied. Results. It was found out that antegrade bone transport is most often used for the surgical treatment of victims with such defects — 54.84 %. In the general array of victims who were treated with bone transport technology, patients aged 21–50 years prevail — 77.42 %. It should be noted that the use of this technology prevailed in cases of damage to the long bones of the lower limb - 96.78%. It can also be stated that the bone transport technology for the treatment of long bone defects is inherent in conditions of defect sizes from 5 to 15 cm. Conclusions. The use of bone transport technology in the surgical treatment of victims with long bone defects due to combat trauma to achieve a successful clinical and anatomical result requires a clear comprehensive formation of indications based on age, anatomical features, as well as assessment of the defect, the criteria being the age of the victim (up to 50 years) and the defect size of 5 cm or more. Each subtype of bone transport technology has a specific localization of defects for its successful use: antegrade bone transport for defects due to combat trauma of the forearm (100 %) and lower leg (56.82 %), retrograde — thigh (62.5 %), antegrade-retrograde — only on the lower leg.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Sergiy Guryev, Serhiy Hariyan, Vitalii Kushnir, Oleksandr Tsybulsky
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