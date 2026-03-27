CLINICAL CASE OF USING TRICALCIUM PHOSPHATE-BASED BONE CEMENT REINFORCED WITH HYDROXYAPATITE
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026196-100
Keywords:Нip joint, bone defects, bone cement
Abstract
The study and implementation of biomaterials for reconstructive orthopedic interventions remain a key focus of modern biomaterials science. Calcium phosphate ceramics are notable for their high biocompatibility, osteoconductive properties, and biodegradability. Developing materials capable of adapting to the shape of bone defects is particularly relevant. Objective. To evaluate the effectiveness of a metastable tricalcium phosphate cement reinforced with needle-shaped hydroxyapatite crystals for filling cavity defects in the acetabulum during total hip arthroplasty. Methods. A clinical case of a 52-year-old patient with stage IV coxarthrosis and acetabular cystic defects is presented. Following marginal cyst resection, the cement was applied to the cavity prior to implantation of an uncemented acetabular cup. Postoperative follow-up was performed on days 7 and 30 using radiography and multislice CT. Results. The postoperative course was uneventful. On day 7, the cavity was fully filled with cement; by day 30, multiple bone trabeculae had formed within the material, with density similar to native bone. Prosthesis fixation remained stable, without cement migration or aseptic demarcation. Conclusions. The use of calcium phosphate cement with a paste-like consistency reinforced with needleshaped hydroxyapatite crystals allows complete defect filling, promotes bone-cement complex formation, and provides stable prosthesis fixation in the early postoperative period. Further studies with longer follow-up are required to assess long-term outcomes and material resorption.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Volodymyr Filipenko, Karolina Ivanchuk
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