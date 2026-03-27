Cryosurgical Management of Extraskeletal Myxoid Chondrosarcoma: A Case Report with Long-term Functional Outcomes
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026191-95
Keywords:Cryosurgery, extraskeletal myxoid chondrosarcoma, case report, liquid nitrogen, bone recycling, total knee replacement, functional outcome
Abstract
Introduction. Extraskeletal myxoid chondrosarcoma (EMC) is a rare soft-tissue sarcoma with a substantial risk of local recurrence and distant metastasis. Liquid-nitrogen cryosurgery may serve as an adjunct during limb-salvage procedures, including bone recycling. Objective. To report a juxta-articular EMC of the knee treated with wide excision, liquid-nitrogen cryosurgery of resected bone segments, and reconstruction with total knee replacement (TKR), and to present functional follow-up outcomes. Methods. A wide excision was performed via a medial parapatellar approach with osteotomy of the patella and proximal tibia. Resected bone was treated with liquid nitrogen (15 minutes) followed by stepwise thawing, then reattached; reconstruction included TKR and internal fixation. Follow-up assessed union, recurrence/metastasis (MRI/CT), and function (MSTS). Results. Surgical margins were negative. Union was achieved within 1 year. No local recurrence or progression of lung lesions was detected during 1–3 years of follow-up. Function was preserved (ROM 0–90°) with MSTS 90 % (1 year), 97 % (2 years), and 93 % (3 years), without reported complications. Conclusions. Cryosurgery with bone recycling can be a useful adjunct for limb-salvage surgery in knee EMC, enabling reconstruction with favorable functional outcomes in early to mid-term follow-up.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Mohammad Faza Anggito Widagdo, Muhammad Hardian Basuki
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