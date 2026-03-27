USE OF VIRTUAL REALITY EYEGLASSES AS AN ADDITIONAL METHOD IN REHABILITATION AFTER UPPER LIMB INJURY
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026185-90
Keywords:Virtual reality, upper limb injury, blast injury, rehabilitation
Abstract
Over the past two decades, there has been a significant increase in the use of immersive technologies in rehabilitation. VR technologies allow for the simulation of motor tasks in a safe gaming digital environment, which contributes to better integration of the patient into the rehabilitation process, activates the neuromuscular system and reduces psychoemotional stress during the restoration of motor functions. While traditional methods involving simple, repetitive movements can be exhausting for patients and make them less motivated to continue treatment. Objective. Examined the effectiveness of using VR technology as an auxiliary method of rehabilitation in patients with traumatic injuries of the upper limbs after a blast injury. Materials. The effectiveness of using VR technology as an auxiliary rehabilitation method in patients with traumatic injuries of the upper extremities after a blast injury was analyzed. Results. The study included a case series of 4 military personnel with traumatic injuries of the upper limbs resulting from a blast injury. The rehabilitation program included standard physical therapy and physiotherapy methods in combination with training in a virtual environment using virtual reality glasses with the VR Vitalis program. Patients performed tasks aimed at improving coordination, strength and amplitude of movements in the shoulder, elbow and radiocarpal joints, considering the need for movement restoration. The dynamics of the range of motion was assessed using goniometry, muscle strength using dynamometry, and the level of motivation for classes was assessed using a survey. Conclusion. It was found that the use of VR technologies as an additional method to traditional rehabilitation contributed to a noticeable improvement in the indicators of functional recovery of upper limb movements. Positive dynamics were recorded not only in physical indicators, but also in the psycho-emotional state. All participants reported increased motivation and better involvement in the treatment process.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Nataliіa Prytula, Volodymyr Staude, Olga Zemlyana, Igor Subbota, Oleksandr Kuznetsov
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