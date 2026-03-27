EVALUATION OF THE QUALITY OF REHABILITATION OF PATIENTS WITH PATELLAR TENDINOPATHY USING A ROBOTIC ORTHOSIS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026176-84
Keywords:Knee arthroscopy, rehabilitation, robotic orthoses, Lokomat Pro, anterior knee pain syndrome, neuroplasticity
Abstract
Objective. To analyze the results of treatment using a robotic orthosis during the rehabilitation of patients following arthroscopy who developed pain in the anterior compartment of the knee joint (KJ), using clinical and instrumental assessments of their condition. Methods. We reviewed the medical records of 120 patients with anterior knee pain syndrome (46 women aged (28.6 ± 7) years and 74 men aged (38.2 ± 8) years). Patients underwent rehabilitation in a robotic orthosis with various body weight support settings ranging from 65% to 10%. A multivariate analysis of clinical indicators was performed, including pain levels on the Visual Analog Scale (VAS) and the Anterior Knee Pain Scale (AKPS). Joint functional characteristics were assessed using the Knee Society Score (KSS). Results. The functional status of 60 patients was analyzed. Six weeks after surgery, the mean VAS score was 3.8 ± 0.3 in group 1 and 1.8 ± 0.4 in group 2; the difference 2.00, t ≈ 30.99, p < 0.001; for KSS (part 1) in group 1 — 68 ± 6.5; in group 2 — 83 ± 2.3; difference −15.00, t ≈ −16.85, p < 0.001; for KSS (part 2), the means were 72 ± 4.8 versus 80 ± 3.2; difference –8.00, t ≈ −10.74, p <0.001, indicating better function in group 2. The AKPS score was 64 ± 5.8 in group 1 and 76 ± 3.8 in group 2; difference −12.00, t ≈ −13.40, p < 0.001. After 3 months, the VAS score in group 1 was 2.2 ± 0.6, and in group 2 — 1.2 ± 0.4; difference 1.00, t ≈ 10.74, p < 0.001; for KSS (part 1) 78 ± 4.7 vs. 90 ± 2.2; difference −12.00, t ≈ −17.92, p < 0.001; for KSS (part 2) — 80 ± 3.8 vs. 90 ± 1.8; difference −10.00, t ≈ −18.42, p < 0.001; AKPS after 3 months was 76 ± 1.6 in group 1 and 89 ± 2.0 in group 2; difference −13.00, t ≈ −39.34, p < 0.001. Conclusions. All confidence intervals for the differences do not include 0, so the differences are statistically significant; the effect sizes are large, indicating a clinically important advantage of using a robotic orthosis for pain reduction and improvement of upper limb function.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Аndrii Gerasymenko, Olha Yurik, Sergii Gerasymenko, Olena Mayko, Vadym Hromadskyi, Andrii Hryschenko
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