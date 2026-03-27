STIMULATION OF PERIOSTEAL BONE FORMATION WITH PLATELET-RICH PLASMA IN A RAT MODEL OF FEMORAL ATROPHIC NON-UNION

Abstract

Objective. To investigate the effect of local injection of platelet rich plasma (PRP) on periosteal bone formation in a rat model of femoral atrophic non-union. Methods. The study was conducted on 11 rats. Atrophic non-union was modelled by performing a mid-shaft femoral osteotomy with intramedullary Kirschner wire fixation, followed by periosteal stripping (2 mm) at both ends of the osteotomized bone and their separation with a silicone spacer. On day 7 post-surgery, 5 animals received a local PRP injection into the injury zone. Radiography was performed at weeks 2 and 4. After 8 weeks, euthanasia was performed, and the operated femurs were harvested for histological analysis. Results. In the atrophic non-union model, a loose connective tissue capsule of varying thickness without signs of inflammation was found around the spacer in all rats. Acellular areas were identified within the cortex. The structure of the periosteum and endosteum near the osteotomy site was disrupted. In 5 out of 6 animals, no signs of bone formation were observed near the spacer from either the periosteal or endosteal zones. Following PRP injection, a higher density of capillary-type vessels was observed within the capsule. Areas of cartilage with hypertrophic chondrocytes were identified, indicating endochondral ossification. In 4 rats, formed bone tissue was recorded on the fragments, predominantly on one side, in both periosteal and endosteal zones. The bone tissue was cancellous in the periosteal zone and woven bone in the endosteal zone. Conclusion. Local PRP injection into the injury zone on day 7 in a rat model of femoral atrophic non-union with previously disrupted periosteum positively affects periosteal bone formation at the fragment ends.