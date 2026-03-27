RECOMMENDATIONS FOR PREVENTING POSTOPERATIVE COMPLICATIONS OF TRANSPEDICULAR SCREW FIXATION IN PATIENTS WITH SPINAL DISORDERS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026153-60
Keywords:spine, thoracic section, lumbar section, transpedicular fixation, complication, prevention, biochemistry, immunology
Abstract
Innovations in spinal surgery have improved technical precision and perioperative efficiency, however, the issue of postoperative complications arising from the use of transpedicular screw fixation (TF) remains a concern. Objective. To develop an algorithmic protocol for reducing the likelihood of postoperative complications in patients undergoing transpedicular screw fixation. Methods. An analysis was conducted of the surgical outcomes o f 2 ,760 p atients w ith d egenerative d iseases, i njuries and deformities of the spine, with radiographic assessment of transpedicular screw (TS) placement, both with and without the use of a 3D navigation system. The patients’ laboratory parameters and the results of 62 intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring sessions were studied. Results. An algorithmic scheme was developed to prevent the development of TS complications and improve the quality of care for patients with spinal disorders: preoperative strategic comprehensive planning, intraoperative monitoring and techniques for precise TS placement, postoperative follow-up, prevention complications. An algorithm for action has been defined in cases of suspicion of an incorrectly placed screw or deterioration in neurological status. The core of the prediction and assessment of the likelihood of postoperative complications is an algorithmized scheme for laboratory examination of patients. Its suitability was verified during the surgical treatment of 30 patients. Conclusions. The algorithm-based protocol developed enables a structured assessment of the risk of complications, the planning of surgical treatment taking into account modern technologies, the monitoring of all critical points, the implementation of an individualized approach for each patient, and the integration of spinal navigation and neuromonitoring of the surgical process, which will minimize complications and have a positive impact on patients’condition, the length of their hospital stay, and the qualityof treatment outcomes.
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2026 Stanislav Bondarenko, Oleksandr Barkov, Vladyslav Tuliakov
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).