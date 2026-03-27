RADIOGRAPHIC MORPHOMETRIC PREDICTION OF NEW VERTEBRAL COMPRESSION FRACTURES AFTER VERTEBROPLASTY
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026143-52
Keywords:Percutaneous vertebroplasty, new vertebral compression fractures, radiographic morphometry, discriminant functions analysis, osteoporosis
Abstract
New vertebral compression fractures (NVCF) following percutaneous vertebroplasty (PVP) remain a clinical challenge. Methods. A retrospective cohort study (2023–2025) was conducted at the Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology, Ukraine, involving 26 patients (24 females, 2 males; mean age (69.04 ± 2.04) years) with osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures treated with PVP. Morphometric parameters of 99 vertebrae w ere a ssessed o n d igital r adiographs ( frontal/sagittal, RadiAnt DICOM Viewer, precision 0.1 mm / 0.1°): anterior (ha), middle (hm), posterior (hp) heights, relative compression (%), wedge index, local kyphotic angle, thoracic kyphosis, lumbar lordosis, and scoliosis. Results. NVCF occurred in 46.2 % of cases (45 fractures in 12 patients). Significant differences between NVCF and non-NVCF groups were observed for ha compression (20.69 ± 1.16 mm vs. 23.89 ± 0.78 mm, p = 0.0338), hm (17.84 ± 1 mm vs. 21.31 ± 0.61 mm, p = 0.0021), hp (26.97 ± 0.81 mm vs. 29.61 ± 0.51 mm, p = 0.0073), lumbar lordosis (44,4° ± 1,52° v s. 3 8.28° ± 1.46°, p = 0.01), a nd s coliosis (7.53° ± 0.56° vs. 5.90° ± 0.48°, p = 0.022). The linear discriminant functions model, based on hm (canonical correlation = –0.863) and relative Ha compression (canonical correlation = 0.139), achieved Wilks’ Λ = 0.8 (χ² = 15.77, p = 0.000376), classification accuracy of 76.25 % (sensitivity 76.9 %, specificity 75.9 %), a nd A UC = 0 ,754 ± 0 ,058. A djusted f unction: F = 6,07 – 0,28×hm (mm) –0,035×Ha (%); F > 0 indicates NVCF risk. Other parameters were excluded due to low discriminatory power or collinearity. Conclusion. This two-parameter model, using hm and relative Ha compression, offers moderate predictive accuracy for NVCF post-PVP. Its simplicity suits resource-limited Ukrainian clinics. External validation and inclusion of confounders (e. g., BMD, therapy) are required for broader adoption.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Andrii Popov, Mykyta Moloduk, Volodymyr Kutsenko, Ruslan Zlatnik, Maryna Nessonova
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