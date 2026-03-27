MRI CLASSIFICATION OF ROTATOR CUFF ARTHROPATHY
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026127-32
Keywords:Shoulder rotator cuff, rotator cuff arthropathy, massive rotator cuff tear, shoulder joint
Abstract
There are several classifications of rotator cuff arthropathy, which are predominantly based on the X-ray examination of patients. The aim of the study was to develop an MRI classification of rotator cuff arthropathy of the shoulder joint. Methods. We included to the study MRI examinations of 91 patients with rotator cuff arthropathy. Presence of acromion acetabularization, deterioration of the shoulder joint articular cartilage, fatty degeneration of the rotator cuff muscles (except teres minor muscle) according to the Goutallier classification, global fatty degeneration index (GFDI) were determined on MRI. Results. After analyzing the above-mentioned criteria, we divided all patients into 4 groups depending on the stage of the disease. We compared the distribution of patients into groups according to the Hamada X-ray classification and according to the proposed MRI classification and made sure of the reproducibility of the data. Conclusion: After comparing Hamada's classification and our classification, we found that the first stage according to Hamada's classification corresponds to the first stage of our MRI classification, the second stage corresponds to the second and third stages of MRI classification, the third, fourth and fifth stages according to Hamada's classification correspond to the fourth stage of our MRI classification. The MRI classification of rotator arthropathy of the shoulder joint presented by us has advantages over the Hamada classification and other radiological classifications, since it takes into account not only the migration of the humeral head and the presence of omarthrosis, but also answers the question of the condition of the rotator cuff muscles, which allows us to determine the rational tactics of surgical treatment in this group of patients.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Sergiy Strafun, Sergiy Bohdan, Olexandr Strafun, Ruslan Sergienko
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