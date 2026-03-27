WOUND DRAINAGE AFTER TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY, COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872026112-18
Keywords:Knee, drainage, surgical treatment, total knee arthroplasty
Abstract
Diseases and injuries of the knee occupy a significant place in the structure of orthopedic pathology. The main method of knee arthritis of the III–IV degree is total knee arthroplasty (TKA). Purpose. To analyze the postoperative period after TKA without wound drainage. Methods. For the study, a homogeneous group of 140 patients was selected, their age ranged from 45 to 78 years, the diagnosis was knee arthritis of the III–IV degree. Patients were divided into 2 groups: study group — the wound was not drained (73 people), comparison group — the wound was drained (67). Results. Blood loss during surgery was comparable in both groups and ranged from 80 to 340 ml, with an average of (217.59 ± 76.19) ml in the study group and (195.6 ± 67.97) ml in the comparison group. No statistically significant difference was f ound i n b oth g roups ( p > 0 .05, p = 0 .16277). A c omparative analysis of the course of the postoperative period revealed a shorter treatment period in the study group. Refusal to drain the postoperative wound under conditions of stable hemostasis contributed to a faster recovery of hemoglobin and erythrocyte indices. ESR and CRP levels showed a tendency towards a faster reduction in inflammation in the study group. The postoperative management used did not show any differences in the healing time of the postoperative wound. The low intensity of postoperative pain according to VAS in the study group allowed to reduce the use of analgesics and shorten the patient's hospital stay by 2 days. Therefore, TKA without drainage of the postoperative wound can be considered as the method of choice. Conclusion. TKA without drainage of the wound after surgery did not cause an increase in postoperative complications in our series of operations. In addition, it reduced pain syndrome and, according to laboratory data, reduced the indicators of the inflammatory process.
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Copyright (c) 2026 Maxim Golovakha, Weniamin Orljanski, Yevhen Bilykh, Emin Aghayev
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