APPLICATION OF SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIES FOR THE TREATMENT OF VICTIMS WITH LONG BONE DEFECTS DUE TO MODERN COMBAT TRAUMA. MESSAGE 2. INDUCED MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY (MASQUELET TECHNIQUE)
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-5987202615-11
Keywords:Long bones, defects, sizes, surgical treatment, technology Masquelet, combat injuries
Abstract
Combat trauma, which, unfortunately, is now widespread in Ukraine as a result of the Ukrainian-Russian war, causes severe traumatic injuries to both military personnel and civilians. Objective. To provide a complete description of the indications for the use of induced membrane technology (Masquelet technology) in victims with long bone defects resulting from combat trauma. Methods. This study is based on an analysis of 51 cases of the use of the Masquelet technique in victims with long bone defects due to combat injuries. Connection criteria: the use of this particular technology is effective according to absolute or conditionally absolute indications, it was effective Masquelet.Results. It was established that the Masquelet technology was mainly used in victims with long bone defects aged 31–40 years (52.94 %). In addition, the Masquelet technology was most often used on the lower limb 64.70 %. There is a pattern in the use of the Masquelet technology depending on the localization of the long bone defect: in the proximal part of both the upper and lower limbs, this technology was used more often. The Masquelet technology was mainly used in victims with long bone defects measuring 5.0–9.99 cm (45.10 %). At the same time, the Masquelet technology was not used for long bone defects larger than 15 cm. Conclusions. The use of Masquelet technology is appropriate in victims with defects of long bones due to combat trauma in young and middle age, which is due to the age-dependent nature of bone tissue repair processes. There is an obvious dependence of the effectiveness and feasibility of using the induced membrane technology on the size of the defect. The most appropriate application is with a defect size of 5.0–9.99 cm and cavitary defects, regardless of the localization of the defect. It is also necessary to take into account the results of a comprehensive analysis of clinical-epidemiological and clinicalanatomical features.
Downloads
How to Cite
Issue
Section
License
Copyright (c) 2026 Sergiy Guryev, Serhiy Hariyan, Vitalii Kushnir, Oleksandr Tsybulskyi
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
The authors retain the right of authorship of their manuscript and pass the journal the right of the first publication of this article, which automatically become available from the date of publication under the terms of Creative Commons Attribution License, which allows others to freely distribute the published manuscript with mandatory linking to authors of the original research and the first publication of this one in this journal.
Authors have the right to enter into a separate supplemental agreement on the additional non-exclusive distribution of manuscript in the form in which it was published by the journal (i.e. to put work in electronic storage of an institution or publish as a part of the book) while maintaining the reference to the first publication of the manuscript in this journal.
The editorial policy of the journal allows authors and encourages manuscript accommodation online (i.e. in storage of an institution or on the personal websites) as before submission of the manuscript to the editorial office, and during its editorial processing because it contributes to productive scientific discussion and positively affects the efficiency and dynamics of the published manuscript citation (see The Effect of Open Access).