RESULTS OF SURGICAL TREATMENT OF DEGENERATIVE LUMBAR SCOLIOSIS IN ADULTS
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872025492-98
Keywords:Degenerative scoliosis, surgical treatment, spinal fusion, postoperative complications
Abstract
Degenerative lumbar scoliosis represents a significant medical and social issue, most frequently diagnosed in patients over 50 years of age. The condition may present as a primary deformity (scoliosis de novo) or as a progression of idiopathic scoliosis. Its clinical course varies from asymptomatic cases to severe pain syndromes, neurological deficits, and loss of trunk balance. Objective. To evaluate the outcomes of surgical treatment in patients with degenerative lumbar scoliosis and to assess the effectiveness of deformity correction and functional recovery. Methods. A retrospective analysis was conducted in 37 patients aged 48–73 years (mean age, 56.6 years). The assessment included clinical examination, radiographic parameters (Cobb angle, PI-LL, SVA, PT, Th1PA, L1PA), and Oswestry Disability Index and Visual Analog Scale (VAS) scores. All patients underwent transpedicular fixation with posterior column osteotomy; in some cases, spinal canal decompression was additionally performed. The mean length of instrumented fusion was 5.1 segments. Comorbidities and postoperative complications were also analyzed. Results. The mean Cobb angle decreased from 47.7° preoperatively to 20.7° at 3 months and 23.7° at 1 year. Sagittal and coronal balance parameters approached reference values, indicating the achievement of solid fusion. The Oswestry Disability Index improved from 52.1 % (severe disability) to 22.7 % (mild disability) at 1 year. VAS scores demonstrated a significant reduction in pain: from 67.2 mm (back) and 69.2 mm (leg) to 19.3 mm and 21.5 mm, respectively. Postoperative complications occurred in 48.6 % of patients, most commonly wound healing disorders and transient neurological deficits, but did not significantly affect final outcomes. Conclusions. Notably, substantial functional improvement was achieved only one year after surgery.
