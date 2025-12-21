Radiographic features of knee osteoarthritis in the lateral view depending on joint line obliquity
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872025453-62
Keywords:Osteoarthritis, knee joint, personalization, degenerative joint diseases, morphology
Abstract
Objective. To evaluate the radiographic features of sagittal knee joint morphology in osteoarthritis, taking into account the joint line obliquity determined using an original method (mJLO). Methods. 62 lateral knee radiographs of 45 patients with medial knee osteoarthritis were analyzed. The following radiographic parameters were assessed: posterior distal femoral angle (PDFA); posterior condylar offset ratio (PCOR); posterior tibial slope (PTS); tuberosity-modified tibial slope (TMTS); and tibial tuberosity inflection angle (TTIA). The mJLO was calculated as aMPTA + aLDFA + 6°. Values of mJLO < 177° were defined as apex distal (AD), 177°–183° as apex neutral (AN), and > 183° as apex proximal (AP). Statistical significance was defined as p ≤ 0.05. Results. AD was found in 43 patients (69.35 %), AN in 16 (25.81 %), and AP in 3 (4.84 %). Higher mJLO values and more proximal joint line orientation were associated with lower PDFA (τ = – 0.25, p = 0.004) and PCOR (τ = – 0.22, p = 0.01). Patients with PDFA > 88° had significantly higher odds of AD (OR = 3.63; CI: 1.20–12.33; p = 0.02), as did those with PTS > 8° (OR = 5.22; CI: 1.65–19.40; p = 0.004). Conversely, AD was less likely in patients with PDFA < 78° (OR = 0.08; CI: 0.01–0.34; p = 0.0005) and PTS 3°–8° (OR = 0.25; CI: 0.07–0.76; p = 0.01). Patients with PTS > 8° had a lower odds of AN (OR = 0.28; CI: 0.07–0.90; p = 0.03). Significantly higher odds of AP were observed i n i ndividuals w ith P DFA < 7 8° ( OR = 4 9.00; C I: 4.17–6846.81; p = 0.001) and PCOR < 0.44 (OR = 11.67; CI: 1.06–1596.60; p = 0.04), whereas PCOR > 0.44 decreased the likelihood of this obliquity type (OR = 0.09; CI: 0.0006–0.94; p = 0.04).
