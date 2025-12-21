APPLICATION OF SURGICAL TECHNOLOGIES FOR THE TREATMENT OF VICTIMS WITH LONG BONE DEFECTS DUE TO MODERN COMBAT TRAUMA
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872025425-30
Keywords:Long bones, defects, sizes, surgical treatment, technologies
Abstract
Modern combat operations cause severe injuries to humans due to the impact of new, more intense means of destruction. Objective. To determine the general structure of the application of medical technologies for the surgical treatment of victims with defects of long bones due to modern combat trauma. Materials and methods. The study is of a cohort nature, conducted in accordance with the requirements and criteria of evidencebased medicine with the level of evidence II b Oxford. The study array consisted of 115 cases of long bone defects in victims with combat trauma. This study was conducted in compliance with the requirements of the Declaration of Helsinki, approved by the Bioethics Commission of the State Research Institute «Ukrainian Scientific and Practical Center of Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine». Results. The study found that in the general population of victims with long bone defects due to combat trauma, the following technologies were most often used: retrograde bone transport 29.35 %, Masquelet technology 27.17 %, antegrade bone transport 21.74 %. It was also found that only Masquelet technology is used in the surgical treatment of long bone defects of all limb segments. The choice of technology for the treatment of long bone defects probably depends on the limb segment. All of the listed technologies were used on the distal segment of the lower limb, but to varying degrees. Conclusions. In the treatment of long bone defects due to modern combat trauma, technologies are diverse, including both the latest and classic approaches. Masquelet technology is the method of choice for surgical treatment of victims of modern combat trauma with bone defects of the long bones of the upper limb and the proximal segment of the lower limb. Antegrade transport technology is the method of choice for the distal segment of the lower limb. The use of a specific technology for surgical treatment of bone defects due to modern combat trauma evidently depends on the characteristics of the affected segment. Further careful research is needed to reliably explain this fact.
