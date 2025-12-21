FEATURES OF SURGICAL TREATMENT OF COMBINED GUNSHOT WOUNDS OF THE HIP JOINT
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-5987202545-16
Keywords:Gunshot wound, hip joint, pelvis, hip arthroplasty, level of medical care
Abstract
A retrospective analysis of surgical treatment is given 7 patients with combined gunshot wounds pelvis and hip joint. Objective. Analyze the results and determine the features of treatment of victims with gunshot wounds to the pelvis and hip joint. Methods. Patients with combined gunshot wounds to the pelvis and hip joint were distributed according to age, the nature of the fracture of the bone, current of the pelvis and proximal thigh, the nature of injuries to the internal organs of the abdominal cavity and pelvis, main nerves, the duration of the total hip arthroplasty (THA), the presence of infectious complications during treatment with the release of pathogen, the period of observation and the assessment on the scale Harris Hip Score (HHS). Analysis of combined firearms wounds of the pelvis and hip joint were carried out comprehensively with the involvement of a multidisciplinary team of specialists (abdominal and vascular surgeons, traumatologist, urologist, proctologist). Results. On the basis of statistical analysis, it was found that among 7 patients with average age 41.1 years, THA was completed in 5/7 (71 %). Medium term to THA (among those who underwent arthroplasty) was 17.0 months. Infectious complications were observed in 57 % of patients: Klebsiella pneumoniae and Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa. In case of detected infection or questionable sterility, a two-stage treatment strategy is needed, that has better performance infection control after eradication of infection. Conclusions. In our opinion, the treatment algorithms in the case of gunshot wounds joint injuries of the hip joint will make it possible to reduce the level of infectious complications and improve the reproduction of results of treatment in this category of victims.
