K. F. VEGNER — AN OUTSTANDING SCIENTIST, FOUNDER OF THE NATIONAL ORTHOPEDICS AND TRAUMATOLOGY
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720253111-116
Keywords:Industrial injury, fractures, hip, treatment, bone tuberculosis, organization of medical care
Abstract
The main stages of the research achievements of the outstanding scientist orthopedic and traumatologist Professor Karl Fedorovych Wegner are characterized and presented. His significant contribution to the development of a functional method of treating bone fractures and his use of the skeletal traction method for treating a femoral fracture are outlined. Objective. To show the contribution of K. F. Wegner to the formation and development of domestic orthopedics and traumatology, in particular to the technology of treating bone fractures and bone tuberculosis, the organization of narrow-profile orthopedic and traumatological care for victims with industrial injuries, and the development of the concept of «emergency surgery». Methods. An information search was conducted in electronic databases, archives, and the library of the State Institution «Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology named after Prof. M. I. Sytenko of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine». Results. Karl Fedorovych also revealed in detail the concept of what a bone fracture is, analyzed the mechanisms of its occurrence. The works of K. F. Wegner are analyzed, the professor's contribution to the formation of domestic orthopedics and traumatology is highlighted. The phenomenon of elitist thinking of Karl Fedorovych Wegner, which became the foundation of the collective medical experience of the Kharkiv School of Orthopedists and Traumatologists, of which he is the founder, is characterized in a multi-vector manner. Conclusion. It s proven that Professor Wegner is the founder of the modern system of providing medical care to patients with occupational injuries of the musculoskeletal system. Special attention is paid to the methods of treating bone tuberculosis introduced by him.
