PATELLAR TENDINOPATHY AFTER ARTHROSCOPIC MENISCUS RESECTION, WITH «ANTERIOR KNEE PAIN» SYNDROME
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872025375-83
Keywords:Knee tendinopathy, knee arthroscopy, rehabilitation, anterior knee pain syndrome
Abstract
Patellar tendinopathy is a common problem in patients after arthroscopic interventions, accompanied by chronic pain and limitations in knee joint function. The purpose of the study was to analyze the dynamics of clinical and functional parameters in patients with patellar tendinopathy within 3 months after surgery and standard rehabilitation. Methods. The study involved 196 patients with diagnosed patellar tendinopathy (29.1 %) who underwent arthroscopic meniscus resection. All patients received a standard course of rehabilitation measures. Control was performed after 2 weeks, 6 weeks and 3 months, assessing the level of pain on the VAS scale, functional capacity on the KSS and AKPS scales, as well as quality of life on the SF- 36 scale. Results. It was found that in patients who underwent comprehensive rehabilitation, the level of pain decreased from 6.9 ± 1.0 to (2.2 ± 0.6) points (68.12 % decrease). According to the AKPS scale, functional capabilities increased from 62 ± 4.4 to (64 ± 1.6) points (an increase of 3.2 %). The restoration of motor and psychological functions contributed to a significant improvement in the quality of life: the SF-36 score increased to (78.2 ± 4.6) points, which is 15% more than the initial score and confirms the effectiveness of integrated approaches. Conclusions. Analysis of the results shows that in patients who developed patellar tendinopathy after arthroscopic meniscus resection, even 3 months after surgery, the level of functional ability and quality of life remained lower than before surgery. Overall, physical functioning decreased by 6.7 % (from 75 to 70 points). Role limitations related to physical health decreased from 65 to 22. Psychological indicators also improved: emotional well-being rose from 50 to 75, although it remained below the preoperative level. Social functioning decreased from 88 to 78, a decrease of 11.36 %. Pain levels decreased by 27.3 % (from 55 to 70), but pain sensations remain pronounced. Thus, most indicators failed to reach preoperative levels, although significant progress in recovery and functionality has been observed.
