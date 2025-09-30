RESULTS OF RECONSTRUCTION OF THE STRUCTURES OF THE POSTEROLATERAL CORNER IN COMBINATION WITH ANTERIOR CRUCIATE LIGAMENT SURGERY
DOI:https://doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872025368-74
Keywords:Кnee joint, injury, instability, anterior cruciate ligament, rehabilitation
Abstract
The results of treatment of patients with damage to the structures of the posterolateral corner in combination with anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery are presented. The purpose of the work was to evaluate the results of reconstruction of combined injuries of the anterior cruciate ligament and structures of the posterolateral corner under arthroscopic control based on a comparative analysis of the results and complications. The study group consisted of 26 patients, the comparison group consisted of 27. As part of the examination, the VAS, IKDS, Tegner, Lysholm and KOOS scales were determined in both groups of patients, and the dynamics of osteoarthritis progression according to the Kellgren and Lawrence classification were also assessed. The results of arthroscopically guided reconstruction of the posterolateral corner, combined with ACL reconstruction, were quite promising: the overall IKDS score was: A19, B5, C2, D0. The majority of patients (87.50 %) were very or moderately satisfied with the treatment results. A comparative analysis of functional and radiological results showed that the stability of the knee joint based on the IKDS score was better in the group of patients with arthroscopically guided reconstruction of the posterolateral corner in combination with ACL reconstruction, and this group also had a lower rate of progression of osteoarthritis. Arthroscopic intervention using the original technology using a tendon graft is combined with the minimally invasive arthroscopic technique “allinside” for ACL reconstruction. The results of this work argue for the good stability of anatomical reconstruction by arthroscopic intervention technique, which can be recommended as a valuable alternative method of plastic surgery of the structures of the posterolateral corner of the knee joint. Conclusion. Arthroscopic surgery of the structures of the posterolateral corner of the knee joint in case of combined injury with rupture of the ACL can be recommended as an alternative method compared to open surgery.
