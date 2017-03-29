Open Access Open Access  Restricted Access Subscription Access

Vladimir Akimovich Filipenko

Staff of SI «SISJP NAMS»

Abstract


The article is devoted to the jubilee of the honored worker of science and technology of Ukraine, the head of the Joint  Pathology Department of Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology of the NAMS of Ukraine , Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor V.A. Filipenko.



DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720171111-112

Refbacks

  • There are currently no refbacks.


Copyright (c) 2017 Staff of SI «SISJP NAMS»

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

 