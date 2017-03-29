Metabolism and mineral one density in thyrotoxicosis (literature review)

Schegoleva OA. Faktoryi riska i prognozirovanie osteoporoza u zhenschin s tireotoksikozom: Metodicheskie rekomendatsii. Irkutsk, 2005. 16 р. (in Russian)

Tretyak SI, Hryischanovich VYa. Sovremennyie metodyi lecheniya gipotireoza: monografiya. Minsk: BGMU, 2011. 150 р. (in Russian)

Bassett JH, Williams GR. The molecular actions of the thyroid hormone in bone. Trends Endocrinol. Metab. 2003;14(8):356–64. doi: 10.1016/S1043-2760(03)00144-9.

Feigerlova E, Klein M, Angelousi A, Groza L, Weryha G, Leheup B. Thyroid disorders and bone mineral homeostasis. Thyroid hormone. Ed. NK Agrawal. InTech, 2012. doi: 10.5772/46207. Available from: http://www.intechopen.com/books/thyroid-hormone/thyroid-disorders-and-bone-mineral-homeostasis.

Bassett JH. Williams GR. Role of thyroid hormones in skeletal development and bone maintenance. Endocr Rev. 2016;37(2):135–87. doi: 10.1210/er.2015-1106.

Ashukina NO, Dedukh NV, Gopkalova IV. Influence of increased thyroid hormones on the bone. Problemi tndokrinnoy patologii. 2009;(2):107–13. (in Ukrainian)

Gorka J, Taylor-Gjevre RM, Arnason T. Metabolic and clinical consequences of hyperthyroidism on bonedensity. Int J Endocrinol. 2013;2013:638727. doi: 10.1155/2013/638727.

Abe E, Marians RC, Yu W, Wu XB, Ando T, Li Y, Iqbal J, Eldeiry L, Rajendren G, Blair HC, Davies TF, Zaidi M. TSH is a negative regulator of skeletal remodeling. Cell. 2003;115(2):151–62. doi: 10.1016/S0092-8674(03)00771-2.

Huang BK, Golden LA, Tarjan G, Madison LD, Stern PH. Insulin-like growth factor 1 production is essential for anabolic effects of thyroid hormone in osteoblasts. J Bone Miner. Res. 2000;15(2);188–97.

Nicholls JJ, Brassill MJ, Williams GR, Bassett JH. The skeletal consequences of thyrotoxicosis. J Endocrinol. 2012;213(3):209–21. doi: 10.1530/JOE-12-0059.

Murphy E, Williams GR. The thyroid and the skeleton. Clin. Endocrin. 2004;61(3);285–98. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2265.2004.02053.x.

Mosekilde L, Eriksen EF, Charles P. Effects of thyroid hormones on bone and mineral metabolism. Endocrinol Metab Clin North Am. 1990;19:35–63.

Meunier PJ, Bianchi GGS, Edouard CM. Bony manifestations of thyrotoxicosis. Orthop Clin North Am. 1972;3:745–74.

Eriksen EF. Normal and pathological remodeling of human trabecular bone: Three dimensional reconstruction of the remodeling sequence in normals and in metabolic bone disease. Endocr Rev. 1986;7:379–408.

Park SE, Cho MA, Kim SH, Rhee Y, Kang ES, Ahn CW, Cha BS, Lee EJ, Kim KR, Lee HC, Lim SK. The adaptation and relationship of FGF-23 to changes in mineral metabolism in Graves disease. Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) 2007;66(6):854–8. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2265.2007.02824.x.

Williams GR. Actions of thyroid hormones in bone. Endokrinol Pol. 2009;60(5):380–8.

Van de Ven AC, Erdtsieck RJ. Changes of bone mineral density, quantitative ultrasound parameters and markers of bone turnover during treatment of hyperthyroidism. Neth J Med. 2008;66(10):428–32.

Dhanwal DK. Thyroid disorders and bone mineral metabolism. Indian J Endocrinol Metab. 2011;15(2):S107–12. doi: 10.4103/2230-8210.83339.

Lakatos P, Foldes J, Horvath C. Serum interleukin-6 and bone metabolism in patients with thyroid function disorders. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 1997;82:78–81.

Vadiveloo T, Donnan PT, Cochrane L, Leese GP. The thyroid epidemiology, audit, and research study (TEARS): morbidity in patients with endogenous subclinical hyperthyroidism. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2011;96(5):1344–51. doi: 10.1210/jc.2010-2693.

Sarezky MD, Corwin DJ, Harrison VS, Jacobstein C. Hyperthyroidism presenting with pathologic fractures. Pediatrics. 2016;137(2):e20150169. doi: 10.1542/peds.2015-0169.

Bauer DC, Ettinger B, Nevitt MC, Stone KL. Risk for fracture in women with low serum levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone. Ann Intern Med. 2001;134(7):561–8.

Kravets YeB, Zavadovskaya VD, Nochevnaya LB. Osteopenic syndrome at diffuse-toxic goiter. Bulletin of Siberian Medicine. 2008;4:90–3. (in Russian)

Udayakumar N, Chandrasekaran M, Rasheed MH, Suresh RV, Sivaprakash S. Evaluation of bone mineral density in thyrotoxicosis. Singapore Med J. 2006;47(11):947–50.

Vestergaard P, Rejnmark L, Mosekilde L. Influence of hyper- and hypothyroidism, and the effects of treatment with anti-thyroid drugs and levothyroxine on fracture risk. Calcif Tissue Int. 2005;77:139–44. doi:10.1007/s00223-005-0068-x.

Ahmed LA, Schirmer H, Berntsen GK, Fønnebø V, Joakimsen RM. Self-reported diseases and the risk of non-vertebral fractures: the Tromsø study. Osteoporosis Int. 2006;17:46–53. doi:10.1007/s00198-005-1892-6.

Rosario PW. Radioiodine therapy in elderly patients with subclinical hyperthyroidism due to nonvoluminous nodular goiter and its effect on bone metabolism. Arq Bras Endocrinol Metab. 2013;57(2):144–7. doi: 10.1590/S0004-27302013000200008.

Boonya-Ussadorn T, Punkaew B., Sriassawaamorn N. A comparative study of bone mineral density between premenopausal women with hyperthyroidism and healthy premenopausal women. J Med Assoc Thai. 2010:93 Suppl 6:S1-5.

Rosario PW. Bone and heart abnormalities of subclinical hyperthyroidism in women below the age of 65 years. Arq. Bras. Endocrinol. Metab. 2008; 52(9):1448-51. doi: 10.1590/S0004-27302008000900007.

Shepelkevich AP, Leonova TA, Zhukovskaya OV, Suhodolova OI. Giperfunktsiya schitovidnoy zhelezyi i kostnyiy metabolism. Meditsinskiy zhurnal. 2011;1:116–23. (in Russian)

Anvarova ShS, Niyazova NF. K otsenke sostoyaniya kostnoy tkani u zhenschin, bolnyih tireotoksikozom, v usloviyah yodnogo defitsita. Doklady akademii nauk respubliki Tadzhikistan. 2010;53(11):889–902. (in Russian)