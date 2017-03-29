Results of hip replacement in elderly patients with trochanteric femoral fractures

Fractures of the femur in the trochanteric zone in elder peo­ple dramatically change the life stereotype. This disruption of adaptation mechanisms often leads to a rapid exacerbation of concomitant chronic diseases. Current trends are reduced to the early surgical treatment of patients with femoral fractures in the trochanteric zone, which is due to better prognostic re­sults for the health and life of patients.

Objective: to investigate and analyze the long-term results of hip arthroplasty in people of the older age group with trochanteric and intertrochanteric femoral fractures.

Methods: clinical and radiologic examination of 47 patients (40 women, 7 men, mean age (74.2 ± 5.1) years) was performed with total cement, monopolar or bipolar hip arthroplasty. The choice of method of treatment depended on the degree of compensation of concomitant diseases. Long- term results (at least 1 year) of surgical treatment were analyzed using the Harris score.

Results: excellent and good re­sults were obtained in 39 patients (82.94 %), satisfactory ones — in 7 (14.94 %), unsatisfactory ones — in 1 (2.12 %). The best long-term results were obtained by us in cases of using single-pole bipolar implants. All patients, regardless of age and before the operational functional state, quickly enough (up to 1 month) restored the previous level of efficiency and motor activity.

hip arthroplasty in femur fractures in the trochanteric is the method of choice for eldery people, since it provides early mobilization of patients and rapid recovery of the activity level.