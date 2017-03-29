Mechanical properties of cortical fixators for anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction

Reconstruction of the damaged anterior crucial ligament today is a routine surgery. Violation of graft fixation and its exten­sion are the most frequent causes of instability. Recently ac­quired cortical use button latches become popular.

Objective: to evaluate the possibility of using own cortical locking fixation with adaptive loop based on the study of its mechanical characteristics.

Methods: using the bursting of hydraulic machines tested two types of clamps with cortical adaptive loop: 1) Tight­Rope anterior crucial ligament (Arthrex Inc., Naples, FL) eg reverse thrust; 2) own, consisting of button plate and thread Fiberwire № 2 (Arthrex Inc., Naples, FL). To determineload ex­tension have made constant load of 50 H for 30 s. Next applied given sinusoidal cyclic preloading from 50 to 250 H with a fre­quency of 2 Hz. Repeat exertion after 50, 100, 500, 1 000 and 2 000 cycles of loading has been assessed. Stretched loop exten­sion of 1 mm/s to determine the maximum tensile strength.

Re­sults: the mean values of load extension did not differ (p > 0.05) in cortical locking own making ((2.07 ± 0.3) mm) and commer­cially available ((1.95 ± 0.2) mm). The difference between the to­tal cyclic extension after 2000 loading cycles was also statisti­cally significant — (1.1 ± 0.1) mm and factory (1.21 ± 0.13) mm in copyright holder. there is no difference overall in elongation (perednavantazhenoho and cyclic) — (3.05 ± 0.95) mm of plant holder, (3.28 ± 0.22) mm in own fixation device; maximum ten­sile strength — (876 ± 56) and (953 ± 48) H respectively.

yielded similar mechanical characteristics of the studied devices such as sufficient tensile strength and elongation op­portunity, allow us to recommend them for use in reconstruc­tive surgery of anterior crucial ligament.