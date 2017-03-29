Mechanical properties of cortical fixators for anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction
Abstract
Reconstruction of the damaged anterior crucial ligament today is a routine surgery. Violation of graft fixation and its extension are the most frequent causes of instability. Recently acquired cortical use button latches become popular.
Objective: to evaluate the possibility of using own cortical locking fixation with adaptive loop based on the study of its mechanical characteristics.
Methods: using the bursting of hydraulic machines tested two types of clamps with cortical adaptive loop: 1) TightRope anterior crucial ligament (Arthrex Inc., Naples, FL) eg reverse thrust; 2) own, consisting of button plate and thread Fiberwire № 2 (Arthrex Inc., Naples, FL). To determineload extension have made constant load of 50 H for 30 s. Next applied given sinusoidal cyclic preloading from 50 to 250 H with a frequency of 2 Hz. Repeat exertion after 50, 100, 500, 1 000 and 2 000 cycles of loading has been assessed. Stretched loop extension of 1 mm/s to determine the maximum tensile strength.
Results: the mean values of load extension did not differ (p > 0.05) in cortical locking own making ((2.07 ± 0.3) mm) and commercially available ((1.95 ± 0.2) mm). The difference between the total cyclic extension after 2000 loading cycles was also statistically significant — (1.1 ± 0.1) mm and factory (1.21 ± 0.13) mm in copyright holder. there is no difference overall in elongation (perednavantazhenoho and cyclic) — (3.05 ± 0.95) mm of plant holder, (3.28 ± 0.22) mm in own fixation device; maximum tensile strength — (876 ± 56) and (953 ± 48) H respectively.Conclusions: yielded similar mechanical characteristics of the studied devices such as sufficient tensile strength and elongation opportunity, allow us to recommend them for use in reconstructive surgery of anterior crucial ligament.
Keywords
PDF (Русский)
References
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872017139-45
Copyright (c) 2017 Sergiy Krasnoperov, Maksim Golovakha, Vadim Shalomeev
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.