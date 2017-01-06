Outcomes of Amputations Versus Limb Salvages Following Military Lower Extremity Trauma
Abstract
Objective: to examine the hypothesis that functional outcomes following major lower-extremity trauma sustained in the military would be similar between patients treated with amputation and those who underwent limb salvage.
Methods: this is a retrospective cohort study of 324 service members deployed to Afghanistan or Iraq who sustained a lower-limb injury requiring either amputation or limb salvage involving revascularization, bone graft/bone transport, local/free flap coverage, repair of a major nerve injury, a complete compartment injury/compartment syndrome. The Short Musculoskeletal Function Assessment (SMFA) questionnaire was used to measure overall function. Standard instruments were used to measure depression (the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale), posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD Checklist-military version), chronic pain (Chronic Pain Grade Scale), and engagement in sports and leisure activities (Paffenbarger Physical Activity Questionnaire). The outcomes of treatment were compared by using regression analysis with adjustment for age, time until the interview, military rank, upper-limb and bilateral injuries, social support, and intensity of combat experiences.
Results: overall response rates were modest (59.2 %) and significantly different between those who underwent amputation (64.5 %) and those treated with limb salvage (55.4 %) (p = 0.02). Also, 38.3 % screened positive for depressive symptoms and 17.9 %, for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). One-third (34.0 %) were not working, on active duty, or in school. After adjustment for covariates, participants with an amputation had better scores in all SMFA domains compared with those whose limbs had been salvaged (p < 0.01). They also had a lower likelihood of PTSD and a higher likelihood of being engaged in vigorous sports.Conclusions: major lower-limb trauma sustained in the military results in significant disability. Service members who undergo amputation appear to have better functional outcomes than those who undergo limb salvage. Caution is needed in interpreting these results as there was a potential for selection bias.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF
References
Owens BD, Kragh JF Jr, Macaitis J, Svoboda SJ, Wenke JC. Characterization of extremity wounds in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. J Orthop Trauma. 2007 Apr;21(4):254-7.
Owens BD, Kragh JF Jr, Wenke JC, Macaitis J, Wade CE, Holcomb JB. Combat wounds in operation Iraqi Freedom and operation Enduring Freedom. J Trauma. 2008 Feb;64(2):295-9.
Bosse MJ, MacKenzie EJ, Kellam JF, Burgess AR, Webb LX, Swiontkowski MF, Sanders RW, Jones AL, McAndrew MP, Patterson BM, McCarthy ML, Travison TG, Castillo RC. An analysis of outcomes of reconstruction or amputation after leg-threatening injuries. N Engl J Med. 2002 Dec 12;347(24):1924-31.
MacKenzie EJ, Bosse MJ, Pollak AN, Webb LX, Swiontkowski MF, Kellam JF, Smith DG, Sanders RW, Jones AL, Starr AJ, McAndrew MP, Patterson BM, Burgess AR, Castillo RC. Long-term persistence of disability following severe lower-limb trauma. Results of a seven-year follow-up. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2005 Aug;87(8):1801-9.
McCarthy ML, MacKenzie EJ, Edwin D, Bosse MJ, Castillo RC, Starr A; LEAP study group. Psychological distress associated with severe lower-limb injury. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2003 Sep;85(9):1689-97.
MacKenzie EJ, Bosse MJ, Kellam JF, Pollak AN, Webb LX, Swiontkowski MF, Smith DG, Sanders RW, Jones AL, Starr AJ, McAndrew MP, Patterson BM, Burgess AR, Travison T, Castillo RC. Early predictors of long-term work disability after major limb trauma. J Trauma. 2006 Sep;61(3):688-94.
Swiontkowski MF, Engelberg R, Martin DP, Agel J. Short musculoskeletal function assessment questionnaire: validity, reliability, and responsiveness. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 1999 Sep;81(9):1245-60.
Paffenbarger RS Jr, Wing AL, Hyde RT. Physical activity as an index of heart attack risk in college alumni. Am J Epidemiol. 1978 Sep;108(3):161-75.
Ainsworth BE, Haskell WL, Whitt MC, Irwin ML, Swartz AM, Strath SJ, O’Brien WL, Bassett DR Jr, Schmitz KH, Emplaincourt PO, Jacobs DR Jr, Leon AS. Compendium of physical activities: an update of activity codes and MET intensities. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2000 Sep;32(9 Suppl):S498-504.
Pate RR, Pratt M, Blair SN, Haskell WL, Macera CA, Bouchard C, Buchner D, Ettinger W, Heath GW, King AC, et al. Physical activity and public health. A recom¬mendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Sports Medicine. JAMA. 1995 Feb 1;273(5):402-7.
Eaton WW, Smith C, Ybarra M, Muntaner C, Tien A. Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale: review and revision (CESD and CESD-R). In: Maruish ME, editor. The use of psychological testing for treatment planning and outcomes as¬sessment. 3rd ed. Vol3.Mahwah, NJ: Lawrence Erlbaum Associates; 2004.p363-78.
Schulberg HC, Saul M, McClelland M, Ganguli M, Christy W, Frank R. Assessing depression in primary medical and psychiatric practices. Arch Gen Psychiatry. 1985 Dec;42(12):1164-70.
Forbes D, Creamer M, Biddle D. The validity of the PTSD checklist as a measure of symptomatic change in combat-related PTSD. Behav Res Ther. 2001 Aug;39(8):977-86.
Thomas JL, Wilk JE, Riviere LA, McGurk D, Castro CA, Hoge CW. Prevalence of mental health problems and functional impairment among active component and National Guard soldiers 3 and 12 months following combat in Iraq. Arch Gen Psychiatry. 2010 Jun;67(6):614-23.
Von Korff M, Ormel J, Keefe FJ, Dworkin SF. Grading the severity of chronic pain. Pain. 1992 Aug;50(2):133-49.
Zimet GD, Powell SS, Farley GK, Werkman S, Berkoff KA. Psychometric characteristics of the Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support. J Pers Assess. 1990 Winter;55(3-4):610-7.
Hoge CW, Castro CA, Messer SC, McGurk D, Cotting DI, Koffman RL. Combat duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, mental health problems, and barriers to care. N Engl J Med. 2004 Jul 1;351(1):13-22.
Marsh JL, Slongo TF, Agel J, Broderick JS, Creevey W, DeCoster TA, Prokuski L, Sirkin MS, Ziran B, Henley B, Audige´ L. Fracture and dislocation classification compendium - 2007: Orthopaedic Trauma Association classification, database and outcomes committee. J Orthop Trauma. 2007 Nov-Dec;21(10 Suppl):S1-133.
Engelberg R, Martin DP, Agel J, Swiontkowski MF. Musculoskeletal function assessment: reference values for patient and non-patient samples. J Orthop Res. 1999 Jan;17(1):101-9.
Reiber GE, McFarland LV, Hubbard S, Maynard C, Blough DK, Gambel JM, Smith DG. Servicemembers and veterans with major traumatic limb loss from Vietnam war and OIF/OEF conflicts: survey methods, participants, and summary findings. J Rehabil Res Dev. 2010;47(4):275-97.
Hoge CW, McGurk D, Thomas JL, Cox AL, Engel CC, Castro CA. Mild traumatic brain injury in U.S. Soldiers returning from Iraq. N Engl J Med. 2008 Jan 31;358(5):453-63. Epub 2008 Jan 30.
Hoge CW, Auchterlonie JL, Milliken CS. Mental health problems, use of mental health services, and attrition from military service after returning from deployment to Iraq or Afghanistan. JAMA. 2006 Mar 1;295(9):1023-32.
Lapierre CB, Schwegler AF, Labauve BJ. Posttraumatic stress and depression symptoms in soldiers returning from combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. J Trauma Stress. 2007 Dec;20(6):933-43.
Milliken CS, Auchterlonie JL, Hoge CW. Longitudinal assessment of mental health problems among active and reserve component soldiers returning from the Iraq war. JAMA. 2007 Nov 14;298(18):2141-8.
MacGregor AJ, Shaffer RA, Dougherty AL, Galarneau MR, Raman R, Baker DG, Lindsay SP, Golomb BA, Corson KS. Psychological correlates of battle and nonbattle injury among Operation Iraqi Freedom veterans. Mil Med. 2009 Mar;174(3):224-31.
Jakupcak M, Luterek J, Hunt S, Conybeare D, McFall M. Posttraumatic stress and its relationship to physical health functioning in a sample of Iraq and Afghanistan War vet¬erans seeking postdeployment VA health care. J Nerv Ment Dis. 2008 May;196(5):425-8.
Seal KH, BertenthalD,Miner CR, Sen S, Marmar C. Bringing the war back home: mental health disorders among 103,788 US veterans returning from Iraq and Af¬ghanistan seen at Department of Veterans Affairs facilities. Arch Intern Med. 2007 Mar 12;167(5):476-82.
Grieger TA, Cozza SJ, Ursano RJ, Hoge C, Martinez PE, Engel CC, Wain HJ. Posttraumatic stress disorder and depression in battle-injured soldiers. Am J Psychiatry. 2006 Oct;163(10):1777-83; quiz 1860.
Tanielian T, Jaycox LH, editors. Invisible wounds of war: psychological and cognitive injuries, their consequences and services to assist recovery. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation; 2008.
Afari N, Harder LH, Madra NJ, Heppner PS, Moeller-Bertram T,King C, Baker DG. PTSD, combat injury, and headache in Veterans Returning from Iraq/Afghanistan. Headache. 2009 Oct;49(9):1267-76.
Vasterling JJ, Proctor SP, Amoroso P, Kane R, Heeren T, White RF. Neuropsy-chological outcomes of army personnel following deployment to the Iraq war. JAMA. 2006 Aug 2;296(5):519-29.
Wells TS, LeardMann CA, Fortuna SO, Smith B, Smith TC, Ryan MA, Boyko EJ, Blazer D; Millennium Cohort Study Team. A prospective study of depression following combat deployment in support of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Am J Public Health. 2010 Jan;100(1):90-9.
MacKenzie EJ, Jones AS, Bosse MJ, Castillo RC, Pollak AN, Webb LX, Swiontkowski MF, Kellam JF, Smith DG, Sanders RW, Jones AL, Starr AJ, McAndrew MP, Patterson BM, Burgess AR. Health-care costs associated with amputation or reconstruction of a limb-threatening injury. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 2007 Aug;89(8):1685-92.
Kaufman KR, Levine JA, Brey RH, McCrady SK, Padgett DJ, Joyner MJ. Energy expenditure and activity of transfemoral amputees using mechanical and microprocessor-controlled prosthetic knees. Arch Phys Med Rehabil. 2008 Jul;89(7):1380-5.
Klute GK, Berge JS, Orendurff MS, Williams RM, Czerniecki JM. Prosthetic intervention effects on activity of lower-extremity amputees. Arch Phys Med Rehabil. 2006 May;87(5):717-22.
Hofstad C, Linde H, Limbeek J, Postema K. Prescription of prosthetic ankle-foot mechanisms after lower limb amputation. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2004; (1):CD003978.
Maconochie N, Doyle P, Davies G, Lewis S, Pelerin M, Prior S, Sampson P. The study of reproductive outcome and the health of offspring of UK veterans of the Gulf war: methods and description of the study population. BMC Public Health. 2003 Jan 10;3:4. Epub 2003 Jan 10.
Cumming JC, Barr S, Howe TE. Prosthetic rehabilitation for older dysvascular people following a unilateral transfemoral amputation. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2006 Oct 18;(4):CD005260.
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872016475-83
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2017 Roman A. Hayda, William C. Doukas, Romney C. Andersen, James R. Ficke
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.