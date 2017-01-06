Anatomical-functional specifics of posterior cruciate ligament injury (literature review)
Abstract
Posterior crucial ligament injury is one of the worst damage of the knee joint, which in a short time results in complex disorders of joint biomechanics. Quite rapidly develops decompensated instability, arthritis progresses, due to the involvement in the pathological process meniscus, articular cartilage and other joint structures. Often the results are unsatisfactory treatment of patients with posterior crucial ligament injury relationships and a significant increase in disability due to late diagnosis and inappropriate, untimely and inadequate continue treatment initiation.
Objective: to generalize current understanding of the functional features anatomotopohrafic and and functional specifics of posterior crucial ligament injuries and methods for their detection.
Methods: we conducted ianformation analytic search for the purpose of scientific libraries in English, databases Pubmed, Medline, Cochrane Library and Russian editions in the period from 1991 to 2015. It is showed features of the structure, blood supply and innervation of posterior crucial ligament. The mechanisms of injury, damage, clinical findings and diagnostic measures for their detection.Conclusions: posterior crucial ligament injury usually remains unrecognized and therefore untreated. It can be mistakenly interpreted as anterior instability and only a after the years crucial ligament injury detected when a patient complaining of pain in the femur or patella or secondary patellar instability in the knee joint. A wide variety of surgical techniques, using different types of transplantation, and often small number of short observation period after operation limiting the credibility of the results, requiring further study the problem.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Русский)
References
Dubrov VE. Surgical correction of the cruciate and collateral ligaments of the knee joint during the acute phase of injury: сlinical and experimental research. Dissertation doctor of medical sciences. M., 2003. 48 p.
Klimenko GS. The blood supply of the knee joint cruciate ligament injuries when closed. Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics. 1994;1:59-61.
Kotelnikov GP, Kuropatkin GV, Brewers MV. Biomechanics posttraumatic instability of the knee. Biomechanical studies in traumatology and orthopedics. M., 1988, рр.13-16.
Levenets VM, Lіnko YV, Moskotіn P. Current approaches to diagnosis and treatment of knee instability. Orthopаedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics. 2000;1:10-14.
Linko YV. Diagnosis and treatment of posterior instability of the knee. Оrthopаedics, traumatology and prosthetics. 2001;1:106-109.
Linko YV. Anatomical and functional bases of the clinical manifestations of the back of the knee joint instability. Proceedings of NMAPE P.L. Shupyk. 2000;9:47-51.
Lіnko YV. Posttraumatic rear nestabіlnіst kolіnnogo Suglob (klіnіko-experiental doslіdzhennya):аbstract dis. the candidate of medical science. Kyiv, 2004. 16 p.
Lisitsyn M.P. Arthroscopic diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic damage to the capsule-ligamentous structures of the knee joint in athletes: аbstract dis. the candidate of medical science. M., 1996. 196 p.
Nikitin VV, Hempen AM. Immuno-physiological aspects of clinical and surgical tactics in injuries of joints and ligaments. Ufa, 1992. 121 p.
Orletsky AK. Operative treatment of posttraumatic chronic instability of the knee joint: аbstract dis. the doctor of medical science. M., 1998. 38 p.
Osti M, Tschann P, Kunzel KH, Benedetto KP. Anatomie characteristics and radiographic references of the anterolateral and posteromedial bundles of the posterior cruciate ligament. Am. J Sports Med. 2012;40(7):1558–1563. DOI: 10.1177/0363546512445166.
Benedetto KP. Arthroskopischer ersatz des hinteren kreuzbandes. Jatros Unfallchirurgie & Sporttraumatologie. 2012;4:6–8.
Benedetto KP. Tibial-inlay-Technik beim hinteren Kreuzbandersatz. Arthroskopie. 2006;19(3):258–264. DOI: 10.1007/s00142-006-0361-3.
Campbell RB, Jordan SS, Sekiya JK. Arthroscopic tibial inlay for posterior cruci¬ate ligament reconstruction. Arthroscopy. 2007;23(12):1356.e1–1356.e4. DOI: 10.1016/j.arthro.2007.01.020
Christel P. Basic principles for surgical reconstruction of the PCL in chronic posterior knee instability. Knee Surg Sports Traumatol Arthrose. 2003;11(5):289–296. DOI: 10.1007/s00167-003-0407-2.
Cury R de P, Mestriner MB, Kaleka CC, et al. Double-bundle PCL reconstruction using autogenous quadriceps tendon and semitendinous graft: surgical technique with 2-year follow-up clinical results. Knee. 2014;21(3):763–768. DOI: 10.1016/j.knee.2014.02.021.
Jordan SS, Campbell RB, Sekiya JK. Posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction using a new arthroscopic tibial inlay double-bundle technique. Sports Med Arthrose. 2007;15(4):176–183. DOI: 10.1097/JSA.0b013e3181595b95.
Jung TM, Schmeling A, Weiler A. Periphere Instabilitäten bei Läsion des hinteren Kreuzbandes. Arthroskopie. 2006;19(3):265–276. DOI: 10.1007/s00142-006-0359-x.
Margheritini F, Frascari Diotallevi F, Mariani PP. Posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction using an arthroscopic femoral inlay technique. Knee Surg. Sports Traumatol. Arthrose. 2011;19(12):2033–2035. DOI: 10.1007/s00167-011-1469-1.
Mariani PP, Margheritini F. Full arthroscopic inlay reconstruction of posterior cruciate ligament. Knee Surg. Sports Traumatol. Arthrose. 2006;14(11):1038–1044.
McAllister DR, Hussain SM. Tibial inlay posterior cruciate ligament reconstruction: surgicai techniques and results. Sports Med. Arthrose. 2010;8(4):249–253. DOI: 10.1097/JSA.0b013e3181faaee1.
Petersen W, Zantop T, Tillmann B. Anatomie des hinteren Kreuzbandes sowie der posterolateralen und posteromedialen Strukturen. Arthroskopie. 2006;19(3):198–206. DOI: 10.1007/s00142-006-0357-z.
Petersen W, Zantop T. Biomechanik des hinteren Kreuzbandes und der hinteren Instability. Arthroskopie. 2006;19(3):207–214. DOI: 10.1007/ s00142-006-0358-y
Russe K, Schulz MS, Strobel MJ. Epidemiologie der hinteren Kreuzbandverletzung. Arthroskopie. 2006;19(3):215–220. DOI: 10.1007/s00142- 006-0354-2.
Schewe B, Fritz J. Die Rekonstruktion des hinteren Kreuzbandes Operationstechnik. SFA Arthroskopie Aktuell, 2007. 20 p.
Schulz MS, Richter J. Diagnostik der hinteren Kreuzbandlasion. Arthroskopie. 2006;19(3):221–228. DOI: 10.1007/s00142-006-0355-1.
Seon JK, Song EK. Reconstruction of isolated posterior cruciate ligament injuries: a clinical comparison of the transtibial and tibial inlay techniques. Arthrsocopy. 2006;22(1):27–32.
Strobel MJ, Weiler A. Therapie der chronischen HKB-Lasion. Arthroskopie. 2006;19(3):243–257. DOI: 10.1007/s00142-006-0360-4.
Montgomery SR, Johnson JS, McAllister DR, Petrigliano FA. Surgical management of PCL injuries: indications, techniques, and outcomes. Curr. Rev. Musculoskelet. Med. 2013;6(2):115–123. DOI: 10.1007/ s12178-013-9162-2.
Chuang TY, Chen CH, Chou SW, et al. Tibial inlay technique with quardriceps tendon-bone autograft for posterior cruciate ligament. Arthroscopy. 2004;20(3):331–335. DOI: 10.1016/j.arthro.2003.11.043.
Weiler A, Schmeling A, Jung TM. Management der akuten HKB-Verletzung. Arthroskopie. 2006;19(3):229–242. DOI: 10.1007/ s00142-006-0356-0.
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15674/0030-598720164124-133
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2017 Maksim Golovakha, Inna Didenko, Sergiy Krasnoperov, Rostyslav Titarchuk, Karl Benedetto, Veniamin Orljanski
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.