Anatomical-functional specifics of posterior cruciate ligament injury (literature review)

Posterior crucial ligament injury is one of the worst damage of the knee joint, which in a short time results in complex disor­ders of joint biomechanics. Quite rapidly develops decompen­sated instability, arthritis progresses, due to the involvement in the pathological process meniscus, articular cartilage and other joint structures. Often the results are unsatisfactory treat­ment of patients with posterior crucial ligament injury relation­ships and a significant increase in disability due to late diagno­sis and inappropriate, untimely and inadequate continue treat­ment initiation.

Objective: to generalize current understanding of the functional features anatomotopohrafic and and functional specifics of posterior crucial ligament injuries and methods for their detection.

Methods: we conducted ianformation ana­lytic search for the purpose of scientific libraries in English, databases Pubmed, Medline, Cochrane Library and Russian editions in the period from 1991 to 2015. It is showed features of the structure, blood supply and innervation of posterior cru­cial ligament. The mechanisms of injury, damage, clinical findings and diagnostic measures for their detection.

posterior crucial ligament injury usually remains unrecognized and therefore untreated. It can be mistakenly interpreted as an­terior instability and only a after the years crucial ligament in­jury detected when a patient complaining of pain in the femur or patella or secondary patellar instability in the knee joint. A wide variety of surgical techniques, using different types of trans­plantation, and often small number of short observation period after operation limiting the credibility of the results, requiring further study the problem.