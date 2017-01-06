Еpidemiology of proximal femur fractures in ukraine: results of two retrospective studies

World Health Organization Assessment of osteoporosis at the primary health care level [Online]. — WHO, Geneva, 2007. — Available from: www.who.int/chp/ topics/rheumatic/en/index.html.

Kanis JA, Borgström F, Compston J, Dreinhöfer K, Nolte E, Jonsson L, Lems WF, McCloskey EV, Rizzoli R, Stenmark J. SCOPE: a scorecard for osteoporosis in Europe. Arch. Osteoporos. 2013;8:144. DOI: 10.1007/s11657-013-0144-1.

Povoroznyuk VV. Diseases of musculoskeletal system in people of all different (selected lectures, reviews, articles): In 3 vols. K., 2009. 664 p.

Povorozniuk VV Grygorieva NV, Orlyk TV, et al. Osteoporosis in practice of internist physician. K., 2014. 198 p.

Strom O, Borgstrom F, Kanis JA, et al. Osteoporosis: burden, health care provision and opportunities in the EU A report prepared in collaboration with the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry Associations (EFPIA). Arch. Osteoporos. 2011;6:59–155. DOI: 10.1007/ s11657-011-0060-1.

Kanis JA, Ode’n A, Mc Closkey EV, et al. A systematic review of hip fracture incidence and probability of fracture worldwide; IOF Working Group on Epidemiology and Quality of Life. Osteoporos. Int. 2012;23(9):2239–2256. DOI: 10.1007/s00198-012-1964-3.

Cooper C, Cole Z, Holroyd CR, et al. Secular trends in the incidence of hip and other osteoporotic fractures; IOF CSA Working Group on Fracture Epidemiology. Osteoporos. Int. 2011;22(5):1277–1288. DOI: 10.1007/s00198-011-1601-6.

Sambrook P, Cooper C. Osteoporosis. Lancet. 2006;367(9527):2010–2018. DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(06)68891-0.

Filipov O. Epidemiology and social burden of the femoral neck fractures. J IMAB Annual Proceeding (Scientific Papers) 2014;20(4):516–518. DOI: 10.5272/jimab.2014204.516.

Dhanwal DK, Cooper C, Dennison EM. Geographic variation in osteoporotic hip fracture incidence: the growing importance of asian Influences in coming decades. J Osteoporosis. 2010;2010:757102. DOI: 10.4061/2010/757102.

Ballane G, Cauley JA, Luckey MM, Fuleihan Gel-H. Secular trends in hip fractures worldwide: opposing trends east versus west. J Bone Miner. Res. 2014;29(8):1745–1755. DOI: 10.1002/jbmr.2218.

Dhanwal DK, Dennison EM, Harvey NC, Cooper C. Epidemiology of hip fracture: worldwide geographic variation. Indian J Orthop. 2011;45(1):15–22. DOI: 10.4103/0019-5413.73656.

Harvey NC, Curtis E, Velde van der R, et al. On epidemiology of fractures and variation with age and ethnicity. Bone. 2016;93:230–

DOI: 10.1016/ j.bone.2016.07.011.

Povoroznyuk VV, Forosenko VS. Epidemiology of osteoporotic hip fracture. Problems of osteology. 2004;7(3/4):14-22.

Povoroznyuk VV, Klymovytskyy FV, Dzerovych NI. Age-related features of bone mineral density of the femur in women of Donetsk region. Trauma. 2013;14(1):65-69.

Povoroznyuk VV, Vajda VM, Dzerovych NI. Age and gender-rate of hip fractures in the population of Transcarpathian region. Problems of aging and longevity. 2011;20(1):99-104.

Povoroznyuk VV, Grygoryeva NV, Korzh MO, et al. Epidemiology of hip fracture in Ukraine: results of the study STOP (registration system of osteoporotic fractures). Trauma. 2016;3 (submitted for publication)

Povoroznyuk VV, Grygorieva NV, Kanis JA, et al. Epidemiology of osteoporotic fractures in Ukraine: results of two retrospective studies. Osteoporosis Int. (подано до друку).

Українська версія FRAX — від створення до валідизації / В. В. Поворознюк, Н. В. Григор’єва, J. A. Kanis [та ін.] // Біль. Суглоби. Хребет. — 2016. — № 3 (подано до друку)

Lesnyak O, Ershova O, Belova K, et al. Epidemiology of fracture in the Russian Federation and the development of a FRAX model. Arch. Osteoporos. 2012;7:67–73. DOI: 10.1007/s11657-012-0082-3.

Badurski JE, Kanis JA, Johansson H, Dobreńko A, Nowak NA, Daniluk S, Jezienicka E. The application of FRAX® to determine intervention thresholds in osteoporosis treatment in Poland. Pol. Arch. Med. Wewn. 2011;121(5):148–155.

Badurski JE, Kanis JA, Johansson H, Dobreńko A, Nowak NA, Daniluk S, Jezienicka E. Incidence of Hip Fracture in Romania and the Development of a Romanian FRAX Model. Calcif. Tissue Int. 2012;92(5):429–436. DOI: 10.1007/s00223-013-9697-7.

Population Estimates and Projections [Online]. Available from: http://data.worldbank.org/data-catalog/population-projection-tables.