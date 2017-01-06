Сomplications in using different types of intramedullar telescopic fixators in children with osteogenesis imperfecta
Abstract
Treatment of patients with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is a complex problem in orthopedics. The most effective method of surgical correction of long bone deformities in OI is the use of Fassier-Duval rod. However, a significant number (35 %) of its associated complications (instability, migration and lock eruption, no extension during bone growth, bone deformity and fractures in terms of loading, bone fractures) leads to development of the new approaches. In Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology designed intramedullary telescopic fiction device (ITF), which combines the principles of rotational and axial stability.
Objective:to analyze the complications of treatment in OI children after fixation of long bones by means of rotary ITF stability and without it. Methods: we performed 28 surgeries in 9 patients with combined deformations of the bones of the lower limbs, using ITF (5 rotary unstable, made of stainless steel and 23 rotary-stable — rods in 2 cases made of stainless steel, 21 — with titanium alloy).
Results: after the use of rotary unstable ITF, eternal immobilization was longer for 10– 14 days, and recovery time range of motion in adjacent joints were longer by 7 days on average compared with the group of patients who used stable rotary ITF. There was the following symptoms: violation of blocking wires, deformation and limb segment with ITF migration, absence of ITF lengthening, limb fracture with ITF. Complications from the use of rotary unstable ITF was 60 %, and after rotary-stable — 17.4 %.Conclusions:the use of rotary stable ITF correcting deformities of long bones of the extremities in patients with OI is more efficient and leads to less (17.4 %) complications.
Full Text:PDF (Русский)
