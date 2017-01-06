Knee joint arthrodesis in non-specific purulent osteoarthritis using external fixation device

In case of failure of conservative treatment in patients with non­specific purulent osteoarthritis (NPOA) different surgical tech­niques can be used, including knee arthrodesis. Today various external fixators (EFD) for the joint arthrodesis are widely used.

Objective:to evaluate the results of surgical treatment of knee joint NPOA using the combined device of transosseous fixation.

Methods: it is proposed to use incomplete rings (¾ of circumference) reduce limb weight action on EFD elements. It is provided a mechanical testing of osteosynthesis rigidity in the case of de­veloped EDF compared with ring pin-wire device in operated 24 patients (19 men and 5 women, age 24 to 76 years) with knee NPOA. Follow-up was 1, 3, 6 and 12 months.

Results: indicators of osteosynthesis rigidity in the case of the modified EFD and pin-wire external device had insignificant difference, which al­lowed to apply it for joint arthrodesis without losing the strength of fixation. Ankylosis obtained in 21 (95.5%) patients. The aver­age term of fixation was (3.5 ± 0.5) month, the mean limb shortening — (2.0 ± 0.5) cm. Persistent halt of inflammation obtained in 22 patients, full weight-bearing recovery — in 21 (95.5 %). Quality of life improved in all patients. The average data of visual analogue scale (VAS) decreased from 8 (before surgery) to 3.1 (af­ter).

transosseous osteosynthesis in the treatment of patients with nonspecific purulent osteoarthritis of the knee joint is currently the treatment of choice. Used one-step arthrodesis technique of the knee joint with purulent osteoarthritis using modified EFD allowed to earlier patients ambulation, contributed to inhibition of inflammatory processes and weight-bearing recovery.