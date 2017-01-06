Еffect of radial extracorporeal shock wave therapy on the healing of experimental bone defect
Abstract
The favorable effect of low energy extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ECSHVT) on reparative osteogenesis has repeatedly discussed in the scientific literature. However, the mechanisms of influence of this factor on bone are not investigated.
Objective:to explore the mechanism of action of low energy ECSHVT for reparative regeneration of bone tissue. Methods: the study performed in 85 adult rabbits, male (weight from 2.9 to 3.4 kg), which were divided into three groups: intact (5 animals), control (40) and research (40). Research group rabbits in the area of trauma (penetrating perforated rum defect diameter 2.5 mm proximal tibial metaphysis) received 4 sessions of ECSHVT intervals of 4 days with a frequency of 1–4 Hz strokes, working pressure 1–5⋅105 5 Pa 2 thousand. Strikes for the procedure with a maximum energy of 0.48 mJ. After 2, 15, 30 and 45 days after injury made X-morphological and biochemical (collagen, glycosaminoglycans — GAG) study of bone regenerate.
Results: on the background of posttraumatic catabolic phase period (day 2) in control and experimental animal groups found reduction of collagen and GAG 29.1 and 32.6 % respectively, p < 0.001. Against the background of the anabolic phase of posttraumatic period (15, 30 and 45th days) stated increase collagen and GAG content in both groups of animals in research and figure was higher by 6,8–12,7 % and 11,2–15% respectively (p < 0.05). As a result radiomorphological studies revealed that ECSHVT influence on reparative osteogenesis occurs due to microcirculation disorders of bone — vasodilation, increased permeability of the vessel walls, blood cells out of the capillaries.Conclusion: activation of the biosynthesis of collagen and GAG dentified under the influence of ECSHVT and changes in blood circulation accompanied by strengthening bone, forming massive areas of endosteal regenerate bone that provided fusion of metaphysial defect of the tibia.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Русский)
