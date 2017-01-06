Morphological features osteointegration of porous tantalum implants in rats
Abstract
Among the metallic materials, porous tantalum attracts growing attention of orthopedics and traumatologists. The purpose of the study is to investigate osseointegration by using a porous tantalum implants in rats with normal bone health and osteoporosis simulated background.
Methods:the study was performed in 18 laboratory rats weighing 250–350 g. Osteoporosis modeled in 9 animals with the help of ovariectomy in 3 months prior to implantation. 3 mm diameter defect produced in the distal femoral metaphysis in normal rats (control) and with osteoporosis (experimental), porous tantalum pins implanted. After 14, 30 and 90 days postoperatively the material was examined by using a histology techniques.
Results:it was found that the orientation of osteoreparation process was identical for both groups of animals, ie at all stages of monitoring, the formation of bone around the implant. However, in comparison with the control group osteoporosis animals had larger areas of direct contact with the tantalum implant intertrabecular spaces of the bone marrow and the formation of the parent bone connective tissue sections. In control and experimental animals 90 days postoperatively bone tissue formed around the implant was presented collagen type I with a different refraction of collagen fibers. It is proved a good biological compatibility of porous tantalum implants with bone tissue and bone marrow, as well as higher quality of osseointegration. In animals with a normal structure of the bone implant 73.1 % of the perimeter was surrounded by mature bone tissue. In rats with osteoporosis this value was also quite high and amounted to 57.7 %.Conclusions:the study has evidence indicating that tantalum implants can be used in orthopedics and traumatology in patients with normal bone health and osteoporosis.
Keywords
