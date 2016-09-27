Open Access Subscription Access
Vladymyr Aleksandrovich Fishenko
Abstract
The article is devoted to the well-known scientist in the field of orthopedics and traumatology, an experienced teacher, head of the department, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Vladimir Alexandrovich Fischenko whocelebrated September 14, 2016 hisAnniversary.
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872016391
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2016 Staff of NVMU
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.