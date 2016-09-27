Open Access Open Access  Restricted Access Subscription Access

Vladymyr Aleksandrovich Fishenko

Staff of NVMU

The article is devoted to the well-known scientist in the field of orthopedics and traumatology, an experienced teacher, head of the department, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Vladimir Alexandrovich Fischenko whocelebrated September 14, 2016 hisAnniversary.



