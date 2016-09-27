Open Access Open Access  Restricted Access Subscription Access

Svetlana Vladymyrovna Malyshkina

Staff of SI «SISJP NAMS»

Article dedicated to the memory of the outstanding scientist, a highly qualified specialist, Head of Experimental Biological Laboratory SI «Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology NAMS of Ukraine», the candidate of biological sciences Malyshkina Svetlana Vladymyrovna.



