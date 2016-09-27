Open Access Subscription Access
Svetlana Vladymyrovna Malyshkina
Abstract
Article dedicated to the memory of the outstanding scientist, a highly qualified specialist, Head of Experimental Biological Laboratory SI «Sytenko Institute of Spine and Joint Pathology NAMS of Ukraine», the candidate of biological sciences Malyshkina Svetlana Vladymyrovna.
Full Text:PDF (Русский)
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872016394-95
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2016 Staff of SI «SISJP NAMS»
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.