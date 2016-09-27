Periprosthetic infection: diagnosis and treatment. Part 2 (literature review)

Silva M, Tharani R, Schmalzried TP. Results of direct exchange or debridement of the infected total knee arthroplasty. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 2002;404:125–31.

Gardner J, Gioe T, Tatman P. Can this prosthesis be saved? Implant salvage at¬tempts in infected primary TKA. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 2011 Apr;469(4):970-6. doi: 10.1007/s11999-010-1417-2.

Kuiper JW, Vos SJ, Saouti R, Vergroesen DA, Graat HC, Debets-Ossenkopp YJ, Peters EJ, Nolte PA. Prosthetic joint-associated infections treated with DAIR (debridement, antibiotics, irrigation, and retention). Acta Orthop. 2013;84(4):380-6. doi: 10.3109/17453674.2013.823589.

Westberg M, Grоgaard B, Snorrason F. Early prosthetic joint infections treated with debridement and implant retention. Acta Orthop. 2012;83(3):227-32. doi: 10.3109/17453674.2012.678801.

Byren I, Bejon P, Atkins BL, Angus B, Masters S, McLardy-Smith P, Gundle R, Berendt A.One hundred and twelve infected arthroplasties treated with «DAIR» (debridement, antibiotics and implant retention): antibiotic duration and outcome. J Antimicrob Chemother. 2009;63:1264-71. doi: 10.1093/jac/dkp107.

Estes CS, Beauchamp CP, Clarke HD, Spangehl MJ. A two-stage retention debridement protocol for acute periprosthetic joint infections. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 2010;468(6):2029-38. doi: 10.1007/s11999-010-1293-9.

Jackson WO, Schmalzried TP. Limited role of direct exchange arthroplasty in the treatment of infected total hip replacements. Clin Orthop. 2000;381:101–5.

Marculescu CE, Cantey JR. Polymicrobial prosthetic joint infections: risk factors and outcome. Clin. Orthop. Relat. Res. 2008;466(6):1397-404. doi: 10.1007/s11999-008-0230-7.

Tornero E, Morata L, Martínez-Pastor JC, Bori G, Climent C, García-Velez DM, García-Ramiro S, Bosch J, Mensa J, Soriano A. KLIC-score for predicting early failure in prosthetic joint infections treated with debridement, implant retention and antibiotics. Clin Microbio. Infect. 2015 Aug;21(8):786.e9-786.e17. doi: 10.1016/j.cmi.2015.04.012.

Marculescu CE, Berbari EF, Hanssen AD, Steckelberg JM, Harmsen SW, Mandrekar JN, Osmon DR. Outcome of prosthetic joint infections treated with debridement and retention of components. Clin Infect Dis. 2006;42:471-8.

Salgado CD, Dash S, Cantey JR, Marculescu CE. Higherrisk of failure of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus prosthetic joint infections. Clin Orthop. Relat Res. 2007;461:48–53.

Choi HR, von Knoch F, Kandil AO, Zurakowski D, Moore S, Malchau H. Retention treatment after periprosthetic total hip arthroplasty infection. Int Orthop 2012;36:723-9. doi: 10.1007/s00264-011-1324-5.

Bongartz T, Halligan CS, Osmon DR, Reinalda MS, Bamlet WR, Crowson CS, Hanssen AD, Matteson EL. Incidence and risk factors of prosthetic joint infection aftertotal hip or knee replacement in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Arthritis Rheum. 2008;59(12):1713-20. doi: 10.1002/art.24060.

Jamsen E, Huhtala H, Puo¬lakka T, Moilanen T. Risk factors for infection after knee arthroplasty. A register-based analysis of 43,149 cases. J Bone Joint Surg. Am. 2009;91(1):38–47. doi: 10.2106/JBJS.G.01686.

Schoifet SD, Morrey BF. Treatment of infection after total knee arthroplasty by debridement with retention of the components. J Bone Joint Surg Am. 1990;72:1383–1390.

Burger RR, Basch T, Hopson CN. Implant salvage in infected total knee arthroplasty. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 1991;273:105-12.

Carlsson AS, Josefsson G, Lindberg LJ. Revision with gentamicin impregnated cement for deep infections in total hip arthroplasties. J Bone Joint Surg. Am. 1978;60(8):1059-64.

Callaghan JJ, Katz RP, Johnston RC. One-stage revision surgery of the infected hip: a minimum 10-year follow-up study. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 1999;369:139-43.

Nagai HW, Gambbir AK, Kay PR. One stage revision total hip replacement for deep infection: 5- to 27- year follow-up study: abstracts book of 70th Annual Meeting of American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. 2003. 78 p.

Zahar A, Kendoff DO, Klatte TO, Gehrke TA. Can good infection control be obtained in one-stage exchange of the infected TKA to a rotating hinge design? 10-year results. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 2016;474(1):81-7. doi: 10.1007/s11999-015-4408-5.

Haddad FS, Sukeik M, Alazzawi S. Is single-stage revision according to a strict protocol effective in treatment of chronic knee arthroplasty infections? Clin Orthop Relat Res. 2015;473(1):8–14. doi: 10.1007/s11999-014-3721-8.

Zeller V, Lhotellier L, Marmor S, Leclerc P, Krain A, Graff W, Ducroquet F, Biau D, Leonard P, Desplaces N, Mamoudy P. One-stage exchange arthroplasty for chronic periprostetic hip infection: result of a large prospective cohort study. J Bone Joint Surg. Am. 2014 Jan 1;96(1):e1. doi: 10.2106/JBJS.L.01451.

Oussedik SI, Dodd MB, Haddad FS. Outcomes of revision total hip replacement for infection after grading according to a standard protocol. J Bone Joint Surg. Br. 2010;92(9):1222-6. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.92B9.23663.

Parvizi J, Gehrke T, Chen AF. Proceedings of the International Consensus on Periprosthetic Joint Infection. Bone Joint J. 2013;95-B(11):1450-2. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.95B11.33135.

Buchholz HW, Elson RA, Engelbrecht E, Lodenkämper H, Röttger J, Siegel A. Management of deep infection of total hip replacement. J Bone Joint Surg Br. 1981;63-B(3):342–53.

Raut VV, Orth MS, Orth MC, et al. One stage revision arthroplasty of the hip for deep gram nega¬tive infection. Int. Orthop. 1996;20(1):12–4.

Haddad FS, Muirhead-Allwood SK, Manktelow AR, Bacarese-Hamilton I.Two-stage uncemented revision hip arthroplasty for infection. J Bone Joint Surg Br. 2000;82(5):689-94.

Masri BA, Panagiotopoulos KP, Greidanus NV, et al. Cementless two-stage exchange arthroplasty for infection after total hip arthroplasty. J Arthroplasty. 2007;22(1):72-8.

Biring GS, Kostamo T, Garbuz DS, Masri BA, Duncan CP. Two-stage revision arthroplasty of the hip for infection using an interim articulated Prostalac hip spacer: a 10- to 15-year follow-up study. J Bone Joint Surg. Br. 2009 Nov;91(11):1431-7. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.91B11.22026.

Ibrahim MS, Raja S, Khan MA, Haddad FS. A multidisciplinary team approach to two-stage revision for the infected hip replacement: a minimum five-year follow-up study. Bone Joint J. 2014;96-B(10):1312-8. doi: 10.1302/0301-620X.96B10.32875.

Langlais F. Can we improve the results of revision arthroplasty for infected total hip replacement? J Bone Joint Surg Br. 2003;85(5):637-40.

Luu A, Syed F, Raman G, Bhalla A, Muldoon E, Hadley S, Smith E, Rao M. Two-stage arthroplasty for prosthetic joint infection: a systematic review of acute kidney injury, systemic toxicity and infection control. J Arthroplasty. 2013 Oct;28(9):1490-8.e1. doi: 10.1016/j.arth.2013.02.035.

Berend KR, Lombardi AV Jr, Morris MJ, Bergeson AG, Adams JB, Sneller MA. Two-stage treatment of hip periprosthetic joint infection is associated with a high rate of infection control but high mortality. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 2013 Feb;471(2):510-8. doi: 10.1007/s11999-012-2595-x.

Springer BD, Lee GC, Osmon D, Haidukewych GJ, Hanssen AD, Jacofsky DJ. Systemic safety of high-dose antibiotic-loaded cement spacers after resection of an infected total knee arthroplasty. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 2004;427:47–51.

Wongworawat MD. Clinical faceoff: one- versus two-stage exchange arthroplasty for prosthetic joint infections. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 2013:471(6):1750-53. doi: 10.1007/s11999-013-2882-1.

Rao N, Crossett LS, Sinha RK, Le JL. Frock Long-term suppression of infection in total joint arthroplasty. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 2003;414:55–60.

Hanssen AD, Rand JA. Evaluation and treatment of infection at the site of a total hip or knee arthroplasty. Instr Course Lect. 1999;48:111-22.

Zimmerli W, Widmer AF, Blatter M, Blatter M, Frei R, Ochsner PE. Role of rifampin for treatment of orthopedic implant-related staphylococcal infections: a randomized controlled trial. JAMA. 1998;279:1537-41.