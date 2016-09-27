The study of the efficacy and safety of glucosamine sulfate in the treatment of patients with knee joint osteoarthritis

Objective: To study the effectiveness and safety of treatment pa­tients with knee joint osteoarthritis (OA) with glucaminoglycans and its impact on the dynamics of indicators of inflammation, hepatic, renal markers, purine, carbohydrate and lipid metabo­lism.

Methods: The study included 30 patients (18 female and 12 male) in the age of 29 to 80 years old with knee OA Kellgren Lawrence I-III radiographic stage. Glucosamine sulphate used in a dose of 400 mg three times weekly for 1.5 months. Efficiency of the drug assessed using visual analog scale VAS algofunc­tional Lequesne and WOMAC indexes. The effect of glucosamine sulfate at the level of either cytokine (IL1β, IGF1, NO), C reac­tive protein (CRP), erythrocyte sedimentation rate, metabolic rate (lipid, carbohydrate, liver function markers, uric acid) ana­lyzed. Statistic data analyses performed with «SPSS Statistics» application program.

Results: after 1.5 months of treatment a significant decrease in VAS scores and Lequesne and WOMAC indexes revealed. Also, there was a significant decline of CRP, pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL1), free radical (NO) and rais­ing of anabolic cytokines (IGF1) levels. At the end of the study dynamics laboratory parameters of hepatic markers, uric acid, creatinine didn't change, which in majority of the patients were within the normal range prior to inclusion in the study. It should be emphasized absence of glucose increase and a significant decrease blood cholesterol levels during treatment with glucosamine sulfate.

it is found significant therapeutic effect of glucosamine sulfate in the treatment of gonarthrosis, patients had pain relief, decreased stiffness in the knee joints, and increased functional activity. The drug was more effective in a early stage of disease. Revealed a pronounced anti-inflam­matory (indication CRP, IL1, NO) and anabolic (on the level of IGF1) effect of glucosamine sulfate. The drug has no effect on the level of bilirubin, ALT, AST, creatinine, glucose and uric acid, indicating the safety of its use in patients with concomitant diseases.