The impact of common mild hypothermia on structural organization of the articular cartilage of lumbar spine fascets in rats
Abstract
Hypothermia, depending on its duration and severity leads to structural and functional disturbances of bone tissue, which is closely related to the articular cartilage.
Objective: To study the structural organization of the articular cartilage of facet joints of the lumbar spine in rats s after hypothermia modeling.
Methods: for mild hypothermia modeling white laboratory male rats aged 6 months retained for 5 days in the single cold chamber (–20 °C) for 5 hours daily. Control animals were kept at a temperature of 18–20 °C. Articular cartilage is examined after 1, 7, 14 and 28 days after cessation of cold exposure using histology methods.
Results: decline in body temperature to 2.29 °C in the experimental rats on day 5 compared to the beginning of the experiment shows the development of mild hypothermia by the classification of J. Tuli. It was found a negative impact of general light hypothermia on the articular cartilage of facet joints. At all stages of the research in the articular cartilage found destructive changes — decrease in chondrocyte density in all areas of the cartilage, the appearance of a cell or nucleus pyknosis and lysis, matrix separation, cracks, erosion and cysts violation basophilic line. It is noted violations of the structural organization of the subchondral bone. After 14 and 28 days in the articular cartilage of experimental animals revealed a minor reduction processes, as evidenced by the emergence of large chondrocytes with hypochromic nuclei and basophilic cytoplasm and indicated the biosynthetic activity of these cells. However, the destructive changes in the articular cartilage and subchondral bone prevailed and on these terms.Conclusions: The overall mild hypothermia may be the cause of osteoarthritic changes in the articular cartilage of facet joints, especially in the elderly, which could affect the structural organization of the intervertebral disc.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
Kim JS, Kroin JS, Buvanendran A, Li X, van Wijnen AJ, Tuman KJ, Im HJ. Characterization of a new animal model for evaluation and treatment of back pain due to lumbar facet joint osteoarthritis. Arthritis Rheum. 2011;63(10):2966-73. doi: 10.1002/t.30487.
Shuang F, Hou SX, Zhu JL, Liu Y, Zhou Y, Zhang CL, Tang JG. Establishment of a rat model of lumbar facet joint osteoarthritis using intraarticular injection of urinary plasminogen activator. Sci. Rep. 2015;5(4):828-34. doi: 10.1038/srep09828.
Gellhorn АC, Katz JN, Suri P. Osteoarthritis of the spine: the facet joints. Nat Rev Rheumatol. 2013;94:216-24. doi: 10.1038/nrrheum.2012.199.
Sehgal N, Shah RV, McKenzie-Brown AM, Everett CR. Diagnostic utility of facet (zygapophysial) joint injections in chronic spinal pain: a systematic review of evidence. Pain Physician. 2005;8(2):211-24.
Kalichman L, Li L, Kim DH, Guermazi A, Berkin V, O'Donnell CJ, Hoffmann U, Cole R, Hunter DJ. Facet joint osteoarthritis and low back pain in the community-based population. Spine. 2008;33(23):2560-5. doi: 10.1097/BRS.0b013e318184ef95.
Lau YYO, Chan CLY, Kwok KO, Griffith JF, Law SW, Fung KY. Orientation and osteoarthritis of lumbar facet joints: association with degenerative disk disease global. Global Spine J 2012;02:ST02. doi: 10.1055/s-0032-1319865.
Radchenko V, Diedukh N, Malyshkina S. Lumbar facet syndrome. Modern techniqin spine surgery. Ed. A. Bhave. The healh sciences publisher, 2014, рр. 222-32.
Malyshkina S, Poshelok D, Nikolchenko O, et al. Minerals compact bone in rats after mild hypothermia. Galician drug messenger. 2015;22(3;2):22-4.
Malyshkina S, Bengus L, Nikolenko O, Vishnyakova I. Morphological characteristics of osteocytes compact bone in old rats after total light induced hypothermia. Actual power medicine the practice of science: STS. Sciences.: DZ SMAPA the Ministry of health of Ukraine. 2015;82(2,b.1):112-0.
Malyshkina S, Diedukh N, Vishnyakova I, Poshelok D, Samoilova K. Structural-metabolic characteristics of bones and cartilage under the influence of hypothermia (the review of literature). Orthopedics, Traumatology and Prosthetics. 2016;1:124-33. doi: 10.15674/0030-598720161124-133.
Patel JJ, Utting JC, Key ML, Orriss IR, Taylor SE, Whatling P, Arnett TR. Hypothermia inhibits osteoblast differentiation and bone formation but stimulates osteoclastogenesis. Exp Cell Res. 2012;318(17):2237-44. doi: 10.1016/j.yexcr.2012.06.021.
Ivanochko V. Influence of the general deep hypothermia in tissues and organs (review of literature). Current issues of medical science and practice. 2015;82(2,b.2):19-25.
Marx J. Rosen’s emergency: concepts and clinical practice. Mosby. Elsevier, 2006. 2239 p.
Mishchuk NE. Cold disease (hypothermia). Medicine of emergency. 2006;4(5):42-7.
Dubchak U. Morphological and functional state of articular cartilage on the height of the action of general deep hypothermia. Journal of morphology. 2003;2:229-30.
. Shoutka B, Dutchak U, Sagan A, Klipihc J. Ultrastructural changes of chondrocytes of articular cartilage of the knee and ankle joints after the action of the General deep hypothermia. Materials II Allukrainian scientific conference morphological Karpovskii read. Dnepropetrovsk: Porogi, 2005. P. 93.
Ito A, Aoyama T, Iijima H, Tajino J, Nagai M, Yamaguchi S, Zhang X, Kuroki H. Culture temperature affects redifferentiation and cartilaginous extracellular matrix formation in dedifferentiated human chondrocytes. J Orthop Res. 2015;33(5):633-9. doi: 10.1002/jor.22808.
Tuli JS, Gilbert RC. Hypothermia in animals. 2008: http://www.hypothermia.org/animalhypo.htm.
The European Convention for the protection of vertebrate animals used for research and other scientific purposes. Strasbourg, 18 March 1986: official translation: http: zakon.rada.gov.ua/cgi–bin/laws/main.cgi?nreg=994_137.
Sarkisov D, Perov Yu. Microscopic technique. Moskow: Medicine, 1996. 542 p.
Pavlov V, Pavlov G, Shostak N, Slutsky L. Joint: morphology, clinical picture, diagnosis, treatment. M.: OOO Publishing house Medical informational agency, 2011. 552 p.
Chetina E. Mechanisms of embryogenesis in osteoarthritis: the role of differentiation of chondrocytes in the resorption of articular cartilage. Scientific-practical rheumatology. 2010;3:65–77.
Patel JJ, Utting JC, Key ML, Orriss IR, Taylor SE, Whatling P, Arnett TR. Hypothermia inhibits osteoblast differentiation and bone formation but stimulates osteoclastogenesis. Exp Cell Res. 2012;318(17):2237-44. doi: 10.1016/j.yexcr.2012.06.021.
Mallet ML. Pathophysiology of accidental hypothermia. QJM. 2002;95:775-85.
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872016334-40
Refbacks
- There are currently no refbacks.
Copyright (c) 2016 Svitlana Malyshkina, Inna Batura, Iryna Vishnyakova, Zinayda Danishchuk, Kateryna Samoilova
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.