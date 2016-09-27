Volume ratio of spinal canal and its contents in patients with congenital kyphosis
Abstract
Congenital anomalies of the spine combine formation and segmentation failures, resulting into asymmetrical and altered growth and kyphotic or kyphoscoliotic deformations that progressing during all the life with the following neurological disturbances. There is no consensus today on the main indications for the surgical treatment.
Objective: To study the volume ratios of the spinal canal and its contents in patients with congenital kyphosis (CK) before surgery and to compare the findings with the clinical neurological manifestations.
Methods: A retrospective analysis of medical records, the results of computer (CT) and magnetresonance tomography (MRI) of 15 patients (3 to 20 years) with the CK who received surgical treatment. All the patients were taken about the clinical, radiological, electroneuromyographic (EMG) examination and MRI.
Results: vertebromedular (VMC) conflict based on MRI data diagnosed in all patients: I degree — in 6, II — in 8, IV — at 1. As a result of electroneuromyographic studies in patient with an IV degree of VMC revealed severe axonal damage of peroneal and tibial nerves. In the group with grade II VMC in 3 patients decreased motor potential and the conduction of the tibial nerve, and 4 has a violation of conduction and synchronization of motor neurons. Such disorders also detected in 4 of 10 patients with VMC degree I and II, but without evidence of neurological deficit.Conclusion: all patients with CK had failures and VMC varying degrees independently of clinical manifestations of spinal cord compression.Using ENMG in patients with I and II degree of VMC, it is identified violation of motoneuron function and decreased motor conduction in peripheral nerves even without motor and sensory disorders. Indicator of VMC may be informative for predicting the neurological complications, so that all patients with CK CT and MRI studies are indicated.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872016322-26
Copyright (c) 2016 Andrey Mezentsev, Dmytro Petrenko, Dmytro Demchenko, Diana Dupliy
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.