Justification of evaluating the effectiveness of telemedicine technology in staging treatment for patients with gunshot fractures of long bones
Abstract
Due to the large number of victims of armed conflict in the East of Ukraine today there was the need to bring telemedicine technologies for staged treatment of the wounded with gunshot fractures of the long bones.
Objective: to introduce telemedicine technologies in the stages of medical evacuation for effective communication and monitoring of their application to enter the system.
Methods: for the operation of the telemedicine system at different levels (III–V) of medical evacuation are provided with technical equipment and documentary. From February 2015 to July 2016, a network of 8 telemedical centers, combining traumatology department of the National Military Medical Clinical «Centre Central Military Clinical Hospital» (Kiev), the Military Medical Clinical Centre (MMCC) of professional pathology of the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Irpen) MMCC West (Lviv), the North (Kharkov) and the South (Odessa) regions, the 66th military mobile hospital (Pokrovsk) Central regional hospital (Bakhmut) and emergency hospital (Mariupol). Technical support: computers, WEB-cameras, TVs with the HDMI-output, WI-FI routers, high-speed Internet channels, multi-function devices (scanner and printer), X-ray scanner. To assess the effectiveness of the telemedicine system developed and implemented telemedicine consultations maps for the various stages of medical evacuation.
Results: Data analysis point system in designed card will assess the effectiveness of telemedicine consultations and degree of change in future diagnosis and treatment of patients in the first trauma profile.Conclusions: in order to optimize patient care with gunshot fractures of the long bones it is necessary to use telemedicine technologies, which allow continuous monitoring and correction of the treatment at the stages of evacuation.
Keywords
Full Text:PDF (Українська)
References
DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.15674/0030-59872016311-15
Copyright (c) 2016 Oleksandr Buryanov, Anatoliy Kazmirchuk, Ihor Savka, Yuriy Yarmolyuk, Sergey Tsivyna, Oleksandr Boroday, Myroslav Vakulych
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.